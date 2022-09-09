Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for another excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Investigation Committee announced Tuesday that it's preparing for another round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the Tulsa Race Massacre. There is no set date yet, but the City of Tulsa says it hopes to start...
KTUL
Public pushes for police oversight at Tulsa City Council
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "No justice, no peace!" At the rally outside Tulsa City Hall before the council meeting... "We’re still here at ground zero, nothing has been done," said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher. Time has given new perspective in the push for public oversight of the police department.
KTUL
Tulsa Community College pinwheel display helps bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pinwheels dotted the lawn of Tulsa Community College on Wednesday, raising awareness for Alzheimer's disease. "There's 178 flowers out there, each one represents 100 people; 1,780 people in Oklahoma die every year from dementia in Oklahoma," said Dr. Laura Garrett, assistant professor at TCC. And...
KTUL
Tulsa SPCA partners with 'Reservation Dogs' crew to help animals in Okmulgee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA partnered with "Reservation Dogs" crew members to help animals in the town of Okmulgee last weekend. The teams provided 211 hours of free animal care for 116 animals, that included spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications, and grooming services like nail trims and hair cuts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
KTUL
More arrested in Center of the Universe shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police made two more arrests in the July homicide at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. On July 17, police were called to the scene and found several parties involved and numerous rounds fired from different weapons. The following day police identified...
KTUL
Tulsa Day Center asking for bottled water donations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Day Center is out of water. The organization posted the announcement to Facebook, saying there is bottled water on order but for now it needs help. Water bottle donations can be made to the Tulsa Day Center seven days a week from 8:00...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department receives historic pay increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To recruit the best talent you have to be willing to pay them. Luckily, for the Tulsa Fire Department, firefighters are getting a historic pay increase. Mayor G.T. Bynum posted to Facebook calling it the largest in the city's history. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Matt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Terence Crutcher Foundation commemorates 6th anniversary of Crutcher's killing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Crutcher family and the Terence Crutcher Foundation are hosting a series of events this week to commemorate the anniversary of Terence Crutcher's killing six years ago. In a press release, the Foundation says it wants to "keep [his] name and legacy alive by sustaining...
KTUL
Tulsa Hex House holding open auditions ahead of Halloween season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Hex House is holding open auditions Tuesday ahead of its 2022 Halloween season. The auditions are for cast members within the haunted house. According to the Hex House Facebook page, it's ranked among the top 15 scariest haunted houses in America. Open auditions...
KTUL
Super-Dodger: Scientists want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scientists are looking to study people who have to get COVID-19, NewChannel 8's sister station in Ohio reports. Some researchers are referring to people who have not caught COVID-19 in the last two years as "super-dodgers." "I've been exposed a lot over the last two-and-a-half...
KTUL
1921 Graves Public Oversight Committee to hold virtual meeting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Members of the 1921 Graves Investigation Committee are set to meet Tuesday, September 13, at 5 p.m. During the meeting, Intermountain Forensics will provide an update on the process being used for the genealogy and DNA analysis from last summer's excavation in Oaklawn Cemetery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
KTUL
Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy
OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
KTUL
Three Charles Page students dead, two hospitalized after wreck in Sand Springs, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three Charles Page High School students are dead and two are hospitalized after a single car collision Thursday afternoon, according to Sand Springs police. The wreck occurred when the vehicle with five occupants left the road and struck a tree near Colony Drive and Park...
KTUL
AT&T offering $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in a conviction on a recent string of copper cable thefts in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure, and could potentially inhibit equipment to work properly in some community areas.
KTUL
TU football supporting Tulsa fire and police departments in friendly competition
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa will be celebrating the City of Tulsa's 918 Day at this Saturday's football game. Fans have the option to support either the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund or the Tulsa Police Department Foundations with the purchase of a game ticket. In order...
KTUL
Oral Roberts University celebrating new welcome center opening
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University will celebrate another major milestone for its campus Wednesday with the grand opening of its new welcome center. The welcome center is the first building project that's part of ORU's Whole Leaders for the Whole World campaign. The university broke ground on...
KTUL
American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Quarter Horse Association has filled stables once again as fall racing returns to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa, and Paint stakes races through November 15. This adds to a total worth of...
KTUL
GoFundMe created to support family of Okfuskee County toddler found dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The family of Ares Muse, a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home in Okemah, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs. According to the fundraiser organizer, Ares was a "sweet boy" who was about to turn 3-years-old.
Comments / 0