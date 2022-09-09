ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

City of Tulsa prepares for another excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Investigation Committee announced Tuesday that it's preparing for another round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the Tulsa Race Massacre. There is no set date yet, but the City of Tulsa says it hopes to start...
KTUL

Public pushes for police oversight at Tulsa City Council

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "No justice, no peace!" At the rally outside Tulsa City Hall before the council meeting... "We’re still here at ground zero, nothing has been done," said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher. Time has given new perspective in the push for public oversight of the police department.
KTUL

Tulsa SPCA partners with 'Reservation Dogs' crew to help animals in Okmulgee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA partnered with "Reservation Dogs" crew members to help animals in the town of Okmulgee last weekend. The teams provided 211 hours of free animal care for 116 animals, that included spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications, and grooming services like nail trims and hair cuts.
KTUL

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

More arrested in Center of the Universe shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police made two more arrests in the July homicide at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. On July 17, police were called to the scene and found several parties involved and numerous rounds fired from different weapons. The following day police identified...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Day Center asking for bottled water donations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Day Center is out of water. The organization posted the announcement to Facebook, saying there is bottled water on order but for now it needs help. Water bottle donations can be made to the Tulsa Day Center seven days a week from 8:00...
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department receives historic pay increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To recruit the best talent you have to be willing to pay them. Luckily, for the Tulsa Fire Department, firefighters are getting a historic pay increase. Mayor G.T. Bynum posted to Facebook calling it the largest in the city's history. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Matt...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Terence Crutcher Foundation commemorates 6th anniversary of Crutcher's killing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Crutcher family and the Terence Crutcher Foundation are hosting a series of events this week to commemorate the anniversary of Terence Crutcher's killing six years ago. In a press release, the Foundation says it wants to "keep [his] name and legacy alive by sustaining...
KTUL

Tulsa Hex House holding open auditions ahead of Halloween season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Hex House is holding open auditions Tuesday ahead of its 2022 Halloween season. The auditions are for cast members within the haunted house. According to the Hex House Facebook page, it's ranked among the top 15 scariest haunted houses in America. Open auditions...
KTUL

Super-Dodger: Scientists want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scientists are looking to study people who have to get COVID-19, NewChannel 8's sister station in Ohio reports. Some researchers are referring to people who have not caught COVID-19 in the last two years as "super-dodgers." "I've been exposed a lot over the last two-and-a-half...
KTUL

1921 Graves Public Oversight Committee to hold virtual meeting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Members of the 1921 Graves Investigation Committee are set to meet Tuesday, September 13, at 5 p.m. During the meeting, Intermountain Forensics will provide an update on the process being used for the genealogy and DNA analysis from last summer's excavation in Oaklawn Cemetery.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
KTUL

Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy

OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
OKEMAH, OK
KTUL

AT&T offering $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in a conviction on a recent string of copper cable thefts in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure, and could potentially inhibit equipment to work properly in some community areas.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TU football supporting Tulsa fire and police departments in friendly competition

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa will be celebrating the City of Tulsa's 918 Day at this Saturday's football game. Fans have the option to support either the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund or the Tulsa Police Department Foundations with the purchase of a game ticket. In order...
KTUL

Oral Roberts University celebrating new welcome center opening

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University will celebrate another major milestone for its campus Wednesday with the grand opening of its new welcome center. The welcome center is the first building project that's part of ORU's Whole Leaders for the Whole World campaign. The university broke ground on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Quarter Horse Association has filled stables once again as fall racing returns to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa, and Paint stakes races through November 15. This adds to a total worth of...
TULSA, OK

