ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Driver cut from vehicle after crashing into side of 18-wheeler, dragged several yards

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
KSAT 12

Man arrested months after fatal hit-and-run on West Side street, records show

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this year on the West Side. Records show Marc Joel Mendez, 41, was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. An arrest warrant affidavit states Mendez was the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Jaws Of Life
news4sanantonio.com

Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news4sanantonio.com

Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in

SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2

HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
news4sanantonio.com

Speed study underway after years of complaints in Northwest neighborhood

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - When a playground was built along Mill Park in the Silver Canyon neighborhood, the area was still being developed. Now it's a connecting road for two busy neighborhoods, and residents worry about how safe the structure really is. Several families live just steps away from the...
KSAT 12

All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy