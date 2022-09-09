Driver cut from vehicle after crashing into side of 18-wheeler, dragged several yards

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan Dijkhuizen
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom Handy
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom Handy
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
news4sanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home continues
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. A neighbor called police about a man acting erratically, firing a gun and then eventually...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Man arrested months after fatal hit-and-run on West Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this year on the West Side. Records show Marc Joel Mendez, 41, was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. An arrest warrant affidavit states Mendez was the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man opens fire on 'peeping tom' after he was caught looking through daughter's window
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man on the Northwest Side opened fire after he saw another man peeping through his daughter's window. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments off Seco Creek and Chase Hill Boulevard. The man told police his daughter...
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTSA
San Antonio father shoots at man caught peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Northwest side resident says he shot at a man that was peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window. FOX 29 reports that it happened at around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments. The daughter spotted the peeping Tom and...
news4sanantonio.com
Police responded to fight that led to man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to a fight that led to a man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall. The incident happened at the 2300 block of SW Military Drive at around 1:13 p.m. According to officials, two men in their 20s started fighting in...
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
news4sanantonio.com
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
news4sanantonio.com
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
news4sanantonio.com
Speed study underway after years of complaints in Northwest neighborhood
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - When a playground was built along Mill Park in the Silver Canyon neighborhood, the area was still being developed. Now it's a connecting road for two busy neighborhoods, and residents worry about how safe the structure really is. Several families live just steps away from the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left one man in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating what led to a shooting that left one man in critical condition on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. Police say that they found the man in his 20s...
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
Comments / 1