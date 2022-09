KCHD’s Food Protection Division is working to keep the community safe. While you enjoy the thrill of the TN Valley Fair and game day at Neyland Stadium, the Knox County Health Department’s Food Protection division is behind the scenes working with the vendors to ensure proper food safety procedures are in place. In addition to events like these, the team at KCHD regulates the preparation and sale of food in over 2,100 local facilities.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO