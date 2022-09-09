Auburn football vs. San Jose State: Score prediction, scouting report

AUBURN — Auburn football's second game was supposed to be a marginal increase in strength of opponent.

And it still might be, but maybe not to the extent the Tigers imagined at certain points over the last three years. San Jose State pulled off a road upset at Arkansas in September 2019, weeks after Auburn scheduled it. Then the Spartans were a top-25 team in 2020.

Or even to the extent Auburn expected entering this season: SJSU survived a 21-17 scare against Portland State in a home opener that shouldn't have been close. The Spartans (1-0) were outgained 395 yards to 288.

Still, a Mountain West opponent is a step up from an FCS squad on paper. In what areas can San Jose State challenge Auburn (1-0) on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU) in the Tigers' last paycheck game before Penn State rolls into town?

Here's our scouting report and final score prediction:

San Jose State's clutch defense will be more of a challenge for Auburn QBs

One week after T.J. Finley threw two interceptions against Mercer, he and Auburn's offense will encounter a defense that – go figure – had two interceptions in Week 1. Cornerback Kenyon Reed and linebacker Jordan Cobbs picked off passes, with Cobb's coming in the last seven minutes of the fourth quarter while SJSU trailed.

The defensive front made the play of the game when Portland State elected to try for a touchdown from the 1-yard line on the final snap of the first half. Multiple defenders combined to stuff the run short of the goal line.

The Spartans are led by star defensive end Cade Hall, who had a tackle for loss in the opener. He and follow defensive end Viliami Fehoko have combined for 280 career tackles and 32 sacks. Behind them in a four-linebacker system, senior Alii Matau leads the way.

On a team that averaged only 20 points per game in 2021, the defense is accustomed to carrying the load. It's a front that could test Auburn's unproven offensive line more.

Experienced transfer QB leads way for San Jose State

This offseason Spartans added Hawaii transfer QB Chevan Cordeiro, who brought more than 6,000 career passing yards. His debut was hit-or-miss. He finished 15-for-30 but avoided turnovers. Another transfer, Elijah Cooks (Nevada), is easily the team's best offensive weapon. He had six catches for 123 yards in the opener. Especially with SJSU's weak run game, Cooks is a top priority for an Auburn secondary that's still trying to cut its teeth.

Bryan Harsin's Boise State track record against San Jose State

San Jose State is a familiar foe for Harsin after his years in the Mountain West. When Harsin was Boise State's coach, he was 3-1 against the Spartans. His offense averaged 45.7 points per game in the wins. However, Harsin's final game of his seven-year Boise tenure was a loss to SJSU in the 2020 Mountain West Championship Game. Three days later, Auburn hired him.

Harsin won his other matchup against SJSU as a head coach, but he was also a rival assistant in the league from 2005-10.

Score prediction

Auburn 38, San Jose State 7: Auburn wins the turnover margin this time as the defense flashes its big-play ability with a touchdown. T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford both throw for touchdowns.