Pennsylvania State

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Pennsylvania’s “March for Life” comes to Harrisburg | Opinion

The Pennsylvania March for Life on Monday, Sept. 19 in Harrisburg will be the first official state march in the nation since the overturn of Roe v Wade. It follows last year’s inaugural march ,which was heralded by many as the largest rally ever at the state capitol. This year, thousands are expected from all corners of the state to unite in marching for the protection of pre-born children.
Planes full of immigrants dropped off in Martha’s Vineyard, reportedly sent by Fla. governor

Immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia landed in Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, many of them unaware of where they are after being shipped there from out of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying the immigrants to the island, according to a statement sent to MassLive. DeSantis sent two planes of immigrants as part of “the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the statement said.
Pa. is revamping design of its driver license

You will not be required to rush out and get a new license. But when it’s time to renew, you’ll notice a difference. The Pennsylvania drivers license (and identification card) are about to get a reboot thanks to efforts to shore up security concerns. PennDOT on Monday announced...
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
