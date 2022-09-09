Read full article on original website
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
Doe licenses sold out in most popular deer hunting spots across Pennsylvania
With the final round of sales of doe hunting licenses open as of Monday, the licenses were sold out by today in 14 of the state’s 23 wildlife management units, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. In a process that...
Fall concerts; restaurant week; new unions: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. High: 76; Low: 54. Sunny. Workers organize: A dozen employees at a Harrisburg city pizza shop last month did something unusual in the restaurant industry: They decided to form a union. Such attempts might become more frequent, some experts say, because workers in the industry now have an unusual amount of leverage.
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
Vandals destroy dozens of graves in central Pa. cemetery: police
Up to 40 grave markers were knocked over last weekend in a York County cemetery, and many were destroyed, police said. Between 35-40 markers were vandalized in the Starview Union Cemetery on the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. Police...
Pennsylvania gun shop owners concerned over credit cards categorizing sales | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Sunny, warm weather in store for central Pa. this weekend, without a rain cloud in sight
An uneventful stretch of weather will likely continue into the weekend, with sunny skies, no rain and mildly warm, end-of-summer temperatures. Temperatures are expected to mainly stick to the upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Mid 80-degree highs could also continue Monday and Tuesday.
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again
A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months. A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed...
Pennsylvania’s “March for Life” comes to Harrisburg | Opinion
The Pennsylvania March for Life on Monday, Sept. 19 in Harrisburg will be the first official state march in the nation since the overturn of Roe v Wade. It follows last year’s inaugural march ,which was heralded by many as the largest rally ever at the state capitol. This year, thousands are expected from all corners of the state to unite in marching for the protection of pre-born children.
Planes full of immigrants dropped off in Martha’s Vineyard, reportedly sent by Fla. governor
Immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia landed in Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, many of them unaware of where they are after being shipped there from out of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying the immigrants to the island, according to a statement sent to MassLive. DeSantis sent two planes of immigrants as part of “the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the statement said.
Regular private meetings among top Penn State trustees may be violating Pa.’s transparency law
STATE COLLEGE — For more than a decade, some of the most powerful members of the Pennsylvania State University’s Board of Trustees have regularly met in private, actions that media law experts say may violate the state’s open meetings law. The board’s executive committee includes the chairs...
Pa. is revamping design of its driver license
You will not be required to rush out and get a new license. But when it’s time to renew, you’ll notice a difference. The Pennsylvania drivers license (and identification card) are about to get a reboot thanks to efforts to shore up security concerns. PennDOT on Monday announced...
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
Florida sheriff under review for not disclosing that he shot Pa. teen when he was 14
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics commission has determined that the sheriff of one of the state’s biggest counties appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14. The commission said Wednesday...
There’s a reason property tax bills are so high in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
Why are property tax bills so high? There are two main reasons. One is that cost for equipment, fuel, insurance, labor, management, utilities, etc. have increased significantly. Another reason is that there are fewer taxable properties. For example, over 50% of the properties in one area borough are currently tax-exempt.
Board president at Michigan HS where 4 were killed in 2021 shooting resigns
OXFORD, MI -- The president of the Oxford Community Schools board has resigned, less than a year after the fatal shooting at the district’s high school that killed four. Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver sent a letter to parents Wednesday, Sept. 14 about the departure of Tom Donnelly. “This...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
HARRISBURG — Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because Gov. Tom Wolf, the...
Florida flies immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a ‘sanctuary’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts...
