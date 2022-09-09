The Pennsylvania March for Life on Monday, Sept. 19 in Harrisburg will be the first official state march in the nation since the overturn of Roe v Wade. It follows last year’s inaugural march ,which was heralded by many as the largest rally ever at the state capitol. This year, thousands are expected from all corners of the state to unite in marching for the protection of pre-born children.

