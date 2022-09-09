Remembering Macon’s own, the ‘King of Soul’

It’s possible to complacently forget the lengths of Macon’s reach on the national and international stage, but this weekend is a great reminder.

By “Macon,” I mean the touch of those who were born, raised or nurtured here and the weekend’s reminder comes by way of Otis Redding – The King of Soul – who was raised in Macon, began his career here and lived here until his death at 26 in late 1967.

Redding would have been 81 today and his family and the Otis Redding Foundation have prepared a remarkable weekend of remembering and celebrating him, his music and how his legacy is moving forward.

First, a look as a reminder of some of Redding’s extraordinary accomplishments, then at what the weekend holds.

It was almost 55 years ago that Redding and others on his tour were killed in a plane crash in Wisconsin. Of course, Redding had long before made a name for himself and famously been barred from a local talent show because he always won. He had constantly penned and performed great songs touring the R&B circuit and become an icon. And as young as he was, he had become an insightful record producer, label owner and adept businessman.

Redding’s live performances had become known for their practiced musicianship and the powerful emotion of his voice showcased in early hits like “These Arms of Mine,” “Mr. Pitiful” and “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.”

As a songwriter, a multitude of singers owed their hits to him, notably Aretha Franklin whose reworked version of his song “Respect” became her across-genres, No. 1 breakthrough hit as well as a classic women’s anthem preceding Helen Redding’s “I Am Woman.”

Moving beyond strict R&B circles, by 1966 Redding began appearing at spots like Sunset Strip’s Whiskey a Go-Go and San Francisco’s Fillmore East and releasing songs like “Try A Little Tenderness” which became hits identified with others such as “Three Dog Night.”

But it was in ’66 that mainstream performers began taking note, Bob Dylan for one. Just as crucial, top producers and promoters did, too. Tours in England began putting Redding in front of more and more white audiences and they dug him.

It has to be noted among Redding’s feats was his successful partnership with Phil Walden, putting a Black man and a white man together in racially tense times against Southern traditions.

Kudos to both, and those around them, for that.

But it was in June of 1966 that Redding astounded the seemingly larger music world during his appearance at the Monterey Pop Festival, a festival featuring the best of the hip, young California groups like the Mamas and the Papas, Buffalo Springfield, Jefferson Airplane and more. There was a smattering of non-California groups and Redding was invited. Though initially uncertain of the wisdom of appearing, it proved one of the best decisions he and Walden ever made.

The Beach Boys were to headline the second night of the festival but withdrew, leaving it to Redding to take top spot.

Due to performer start-time delays and threatening rain, circumstances stacked up making questionable a great appearance by Redding. He was asked to cut his set to just five songs.

But five was enough.

Redding performed, took command of the audience and caused their jaws to drop. Many rose to dance and others joyfully grooved wondering, “Who is this guy?”

Redding stole the show. Coming close were only performances by Janis Joplin and a little-known U.S. guitarist returning home after making a name for himself in England – Jimi Hendrix.

Much of this and more of Redding’s life and times is best told in the heavily researched and Redding-family-approved biography, “Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” by Jonathan Gould. It’s a great read and available in the Redding Museum at 339 Cotton Ave.

Barely in my teens, I well remember reading in underground newspapers about Monterey Pop and the shock-and-awe performance Redding gave.

In his book, Gould said Redding delivered “what may have been, song for song and note for note, the greatest performance of his career.” He quotes the Los Angeles Times saying, “Otis stirred the crowd to its greatest excitement of the first two days.” He quotes New York’s Village Voice saying, “The grandstand was a turmoil of swaying, boogalooing faces.”

This was the kid from Macon, at 26, primed to stand atop any part of the music word he hadn’t already touched and everyone knew it. But within six months his life ended. Still, the song he wrote while touring California, “(Sittin’ on) the Dock of the Bay,” was released and carried him there and it and his body of work keep him there.

“Monterey opened a whole new audience to him” Redding’s grandson, Justin Andrews, told me. “All those ‘60s hippies hadn’t seen anyone get on that stage with the kind of talent and energy he displayed. It’s one of the most iconic live performances in the history of music – up there with Whitney Houston’s Super Bowl performance. It was amazing.”

Don’t think of Redding as just “some famous guy from Macon.” Think of his unique, profound impact then and now as evidenced by this weekend.

During his life, Redding was committed to helping kids in music and in life. He, and later his widow Zelma Redding and still later the Otis Redding Foundation she formed in 2007, made scholarships available to further kids’ educational, musical and life goals. Redding held a music camp at his near-Macon ranch and saw promise for it. Today, the Foundation offers young people summer camps, year-round music lessons and other opportunities.

That’s why the ground is being broken at 11 a.m. today at 436 Cotton Ave., the corner of Cotton and Cherry Street, to build two floors of music education and creative spaces where dreams can be fostered and the foundation’s existing impact and mission expanded as it seeks to “empower, enrich, and motivate all young people through programs involving music, writing and instrumentation.”

There will also be a corner amphitheater there for performances and public gatherings.

“We’re terribly excited ourselves and even more excited for the community and the kids that the center will help for a long time to come,” said Karla Redding-Andrews, Redding’s daughter and Foundation vice-president and executive director. “This is a long-time dream of my whole family, our team and our board members.”

Redding-Andrews said she’s also excited and honored it’s being declared Otis Redding Day by Mayor Lester Miller and added there were other surprises in store.

As for tonight’s and Saturday’s concerts, they also show the respect modern performers have for Redding and the draw he maintains:

-At the Grand Opera House tonight, there is “An Evening of Respect Tribute Concert” starring noted jazz musician Zach Wilson, country star Mickey Guyton and Grammy-winning artist Robert Glasper.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m., at the Grand, 651 Mulberry St.

The evening will also highlight Award of Respect Honorees Chuck and Rose Lane Leavell, Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, Vickie Perdue Scott and C. David Keith.

-Echoing back to when Redding presented homecoming shows in Macon bringing his friends and musical greats to town, the Foundation is hosting “The Big ‘O’ Homecoming Show’ Saturday starring The War and Treaty, Monophonics, Kendra Morris, DKOMX, Vinson Muhammad and Reese Soul. The show is at the Hargray Capitol Theatre at 382 Second St., with doors opening up at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m.

More weekend information and ticketing is at http://www.otisreddingfoundation.org. You can also find how to get involved with the Foundation and help it fulfill its mission.

“All of the performers at both concerts are super talented artists who have a deep appreciation for Otis Redding and his music plus a respect for the philanthropic work he did and programs the Foundation carries on,” Redding-Andrews said. “It’s going to be a weekend to remember.”

