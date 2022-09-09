Read full article on original website
Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant
Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
Police Officer Tasered And Beaten On Jan. 6 Goes Off On Cops Who Posed With Trump
"Those two or three dozen Pennsylvania state troopers, from the bottom of my heart, can go f**k all the way off," Michael Fanone told HuffPost.
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
Trump Reportedly Now Fuming He Endorsed Dr. Oz For Senate
Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset he endorsed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone. He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes, Trump has complained about his pick, two sources who have discussed November’s midterm elections with Trump told the publication.
Oz alters stance on whether Trump won 2020 election
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that he believes “lots more information” is necessary to determine whether Donald Trump was the actual winner of the 2020 election, as the former president has claimed without evidence. In an interview on Fox News,...
Some States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This Midterm Election
Technically, the loophole in the 13th Amendment means that slavery isn’t actually illegal. In less than 60 days, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to abolish slavery. But it’s not exactly what you may think. The initiative on the ballot is a part...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Pittsburgh newspaper: Oz has raised ‘legitimate concerns’ about Fetterman’s health
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s editorial board said that Pennsylvania Senate Republican nominee Mehmet Oz has raised “legitimate concerns” about his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in an editorial published Tuesday. The editorial comes a week after Fetterman announced that he would not participate in a debate with...
NBC News
'Country over party:' A new campaign refrain emerges
In a new ad, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger tells voters in her district that “I swore an oath to the Constitution to put country first before party and to get things done.”. Spanberger's message of unity comes as she faces a tough re-election race in Virginia’s 7th District, one...
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
Republicans have spent the year attacking Democrats on inflation. Some conservatives worry that won’t be enough to win in November
CNN — Frustrated by Republicans’ intense focus on inflation and President Joe Biden in the party’s closing pitch to voters, some conservatives want to see the GOP talk more about hot-button cultural issues in the final sprint to Election Day. The thinking among critics of the current...
DeSantis’ remarks prompt more questions on where migrant flights originated
A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for sending undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the governor suggested at a press conference on Thursday that his efforts prevented those migrants from ever making it into Florida.
Pennsylvania community halts largest sewer privatisation deal in US history
Failure of the $1.1bn bid by Aqua for the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority is a major victory for campaigners
