ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LocalNewsMatters.org

Comments / 0

Related
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Dozens of condos proposed in West San Jose

A potentially historic West San Jose barn and cottage built near the turn of the 20th century should be demolished to make way for condominiums and ground floor businesses, the city’s Planning Commission recommended Wednesday. The vote was 8-1, with Commissioner Sylvia Ornelas-Wise dissenting, saying she thought the decision should be deferred until a plan... The post UPDATE: Dozens of condos proposed in West San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment

Major plans for revamping the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza in San Jose are one step closer to fruition. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council unanimously voted to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the... The post UPDATE: San Jose annexes Cambrian Park Plaza for redevelopment appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Jose’s housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Silicon Valley schools need bus drivers

Santa Clara County school districts are doing all they can to get bus drivers on board amid a nationwide shortage. Ongoing vacancies have drivers stretched thin, prompting schools to woo potential employees with higher compensation and training opportunities. The shortages also mean longer bus routes, which can cause students to be late for school. Officials say there’s a learning loss if students don’t arrive on time.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Park Land#Alviso#Wilson Way#Trinity Park Drive#Irvine Company
LocalNewsMatters.org

During Oakland visit, Buttigieg gets up-close look at how federal grant money will be used

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently toured areas of Oakland set to be improved by money the city received from his agency last year. Oakland received $14.5 million for part of the Reconnecting the Town project, which will improve Seventh Street, Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way by, among other things, restoring resident access to the waterfront.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Offering Self-Defense Classes for AAPI Community

Across the Bay Area, community groups continue to look for ways to better protect the Asian American community, in the wake of a record surge in threats and attacks. As part of the effort, Santa Clara County is running some unique AAPI safety awareness training sessions. Wednesday’s session dealt with self-defense and looking for warning signs.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Get the lead out: Silicon Valley lawmakers ramp up call to ban leaded airplane fuel

TWO SILICON VALLEY congressmembers are vowing to take the fight to ban leaded aviation fuel to the White House. Congressmembers Ro Khanna and Zoe Lofgren renewed calls for the Federal Aviation Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to stop the use of leaded airplane fuel last week at Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who represents the area and has led the efforts to ban leaded fuel at county-owned airports, joined the federal officials. Airplanes using leaded fuel can no longer refuel at Reid-Hillview Airport as of last August.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

New water rules in effect for Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As Santa Clara County endures a third year of drought, the Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously voted to strengthen existing rules over outdoor watering. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors banned watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Valley Water also streamlined its coordination with water retailers […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

SJ seeks solutions to ongoing traffic fatalities as city remains on pace for its deadliest year

SAN JOSE IS bracing for a record breaking year in traffic-related deaths, and the city and local officials are looking for ways to reverse course. Despite years of work and millions of dollars in safety infrastructure, San Jose streets remain dangerous. Last year was a record-high for traffic-related deaths with 60 fatalities, and this year is on track to beat it with 47 deaths to date — 25 of them pedestrians.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
SFist

Not One But Two Oakland Mayoral Candidates Have Been Arrested on Gun Charges

There are ten candidates vying to be the Mayor of Oakland on the November ballot, and two of them have been arrested on gun charges for incidents that happened in 2021. The City of Oakland will elect a new mayor in the upcoming November 8 election. Current mayor Libby Schaaf will be termed out, having served her two full terms. A conventional-wisdom, Cliffs Notes summary of the race, if you haven’t been paying attention, would break this into a likely showdown between current city councilmembers Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao, and former councilmember Ignacio de la Fuente, with however the chips fall in ranked-choice voting likely to determining the winner.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy