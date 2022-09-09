ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Football Friday action across KELOLAND

By Karen Sherman
 6 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone will include highlights from all parts of the area.

Before you watch that action, watch the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream online. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play from the O’Gorman at Tea Area game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 6

Highlights from the following games will be part of the Friday night show.

  • 11AAA #5 Harrisburg at 11AAA #4 Rapid City Stevens
  • 11AAA #2 O’Gorman at 11AA #2 Tea Area
  • 11A #1 West Central at 11A #5 Madison
  • 11A #3 Dakota Valley at Sioux Falls Christian
  • 11A Canton at Lennox
  • 9AA #4 Parkston at 9AA #5 Hanson
  • 9AA Garretson at 9A Alcester-Hudson
  • 9B Dell Rapids St. Mary at 9A #3 Castlewood
  • Sioux Center at West Lyon
  • West Sioux at Central Lyon
  • Jackson County Central at Luverne

You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone.

