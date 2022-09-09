Read full article on original website
Related
Turtle Bar Crawl to benefit New York Marine Rescue Center￼
Enjoy a bar crawl and support the Cold Stunned Sea Turtle program of the NY Marine Rescue Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. The crawl will be start at Long Ireland Beer Company at 2 p.m., then travel to Übergeek Brewing Company, Tradewinds, North Fork Brewing Company and finally Peconic County Brewing at 6 p.m.
The fish were biting for Riverhead’s 25th Annual Snapper Tournament Saturday: photos
Riverhead’s 25th Annual Snapper Tournament took place Saturday on the Peconic Riverfront. Kids and adults of all ages participated, hoping to hook the biggest fish and take home a trophy and a new fishing rod and reel. Fifty-four youth and 23 adults registered for this year’s tournament, an event run by the Riverhead Recreation Department.
Civic invites public to ‘informal conversation’ with Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar will be the guest of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association at its meeting on Saturday at Riverhead Free Library. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. The supervisor’s appearance is an opportunity billed by the civic as “a rare informal conversation” with Aguiar for the civic’s...
Ceremony to take place in Riverhead this evening at the 9-11 Memorial Park on Sound Avenue
The Reeves Park community will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack that claimed more than 3,000 lives on Sept. 11, 2001 with a candlelight procession on Park Road/Thomas Kelly Memorial Drive and memorial service at the 9-11 Memorial Park this evening beginning at 6:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bow-hunting lottery set for Monday evening at Riverhead Town Hall
The annual lottery for the upcoming bow-hunting season for deer will be held at Riverhead Town Hall on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Participants must be Riverhead Town residents or property owners in possession of a New York State deer hunting license, big game tag and bow hunter education certificate. Participants must be present in-person for the lottery.
Joseph L. Barwick, 47
Joseph L. Barwick of Adamstown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Flanders, died on July 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital – BayCare in Tampa, Florida. He was 47 years old. He was born on Dec. 30, 1974 in Southampton to Barbara Jasinski Swislosky and Teddy Barwick. He attend Riverhead Central School District schools.
Riverhead Charter School debuts new high school, as first graduating class begins junior year
Last week marked a lot of firsts for the Riverhead Charter School. The first week of the school year. The first week back without the burden of pandemic restrictions. The first week of school for many new kindergarten students. But the biggest firsts were happening on Sound Avenue — miles...
Latest real estate transfers
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Aug. 16- Aug. 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. M. Douglas to Affordable Upgrade Contractors, 25 Cherry Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $335,000; on May. 6, 2022 (rec. Aug. 17, 2022) T. & D. Flaim to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Town Board to set qualified and eligible hearing for Railroad Avenue master developers
Riverhead’s transit-oriented development plan is moving forward. Town-designated master developers RXR/Georgica Green Ventures will be the subject of a qualified and eligible sponsor hearing on Sept. 27 if the Town Board authorizes the hearing at a special meeting Tuesday morning. RXR/Georgica Green Ventures have proposed building more than 270...
Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
Town board wrap: upcoming public hearings plus actions taken at last week’s board meeting
At its regular meeting last week, the Town Board scheduled several public hearings on topics including proposed code amendments, a proposal to extend the commercial solar moratorium, the demolition of an alleged unsafe structure, and a plan for a new downtown apartment building. Commerical solar moratorium extension: Sept. 20. The...
Leslie Bates III, 50
Leslie Bates III of Coram, formerly of Riverhead, died on Sept. 10, 2022. He was 50 years old. He was born on March 27, 1972 in Riverhead to Leslie Bates Jr. and Phyles (Hobson) Bates. He attend Riverhead High School. He worked as a truck driver at Eagle Chevrolet. His hobbies included basketball, sports and spending time with friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released
The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
Riverhead planning department pitches code revision to allow warehouse developers to ‘buy’ extra building height
Riverhead planners have proposed an amendment to the town’s transfer of development rights code that would create a major new receiving area for development rights transferred from agricultural land in the town. The proposed amendment would provide the long-languishing transfer of development rights program with the boost it needs...
Around Town: September 4
The wheels on the bus go round and round and will be wheeling on Tuesday, September 6 when school opens in Riverhead. Remember if the bus has its stop sign out and flashing red lights it is either loading or unloading students. After the stop sign goes in and the flashing lights stop flashing you may proceed on your way. Remember that this is the law and punishable by a $250 ticket. It is the law you must stop!
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration set
The Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SEPA Mujer at the Riverhead Free Library, Tuesday Sept. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome. What better reason to celebrate or to learn more about the colorful Hispanic and...
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will see $2,000 annual grant thanks to late auto dealer’s contribution to trade group’s endowment
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps saw a $2,000 boost on its balance sheet last month, when Apple Honda presented the corps with a grant from the National Automobile Dealers endowment. Apple Honda general manager Bill Fields said the grant will be coming to the ambulance corps for the rest of Fields’...
Residents complain about ambulance billing by Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance
The Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps is receiving backlash from residents in its service area who say they are being improperly billed by the ambulance corps’ third-party billing company. But the ambulance chief said the issue can be easily resolved and that residents of the district don’t have to pay for the service.
Cops: Three men wanted in Sept. 5 grand larceny from Riverhead Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate men wanted on grand larceny charges. Police said three men stole over $1,000 worth of lamps and dimmer switches from the Home Depot store on Route 58 at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The men fled the store westbound on Route 58. The merchandise was valued at $1,084.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0