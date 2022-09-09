ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bow-hunting lottery set for Monday evening at Riverhead Town Hall

The annual lottery for the upcoming bow-hunting season for deer will be held at Riverhead Town Hall on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Participants must be Riverhead Town residents or property owners in possession of a New York State deer hunting license, big game tag and bow hunter education certificate. Participants must be present in-person for the lottery.
Joseph L. Barwick, 47

Joseph L. Barwick of Adamstown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Flanders, died on July 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital – BayCare in Tampa, Florida. He was 47 years old. He was born on Dec. 30, 1974 in Southampton to Barbara Jasinski Swislosky and Teddy Barwick. He attend Riverhead Central School District schools.
Latest real estate transfers

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Aug. 16- Aug. 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. M. Douglas to Affordable Upgrade Contractors, 25 Cherry Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $335,000; on May. 6, 2022 (rec. Aug. 17, 2022) T. & D. Flaim to...
Suffolk Police to hold vehicle auction Saturday

The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Sept. 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
Leslie Bates III, 50

Leslie Bates III of Coram, formerly of Riverhead, died on Sept. 10, 2022. He was 50 years old. He was born on March 27, 1972 in Riverhead to Leslie Bates Jr. and Phyles (Hobson) Bates. He attend Riverhead High School. He worked as a truck driver at Eagle Chevrolet. His hobbies included basketball, sports and spending time with friends.
New pests take a huge toll on local trees

A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released

The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
Riverhead planning department pitches code revision to allow warehouse developers to ‘buy’ extra building height

Riverhead planners have proposed an amendment to the town’s transfer of development rights code that would create a major new receiving area for development rights transferred from agricultural land in the town. The proposed amendment would provide the long-languishing transfer of development rights program with the boost it needs...
Around Town: September 4

The wheels on the bus go round and round and will be wheeling on Tuesday, September 6 when school opens in Riverhead. Remember if the bus has its stop sign out and flashing red lights it is either loading or unloading students. After the stop sign goes in and the flashing lights stop flashing you may proceed on your way. Remember that this is the law and punishable by a $250 ticket. It is the law you must stop!
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration set

The Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SEPA Mujer at the Riverhead Free Library, Tuesday Sept. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome. What better reason to celebrate or to learn more about the colorful Hispanic and...
Cops: Three men wanted in Sept. 5 grand larceny from Riverhead Home Depot

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate men wanted on grand larceny charges. Police said three men stole over $1,000 worth of lamps and dimmer switches from the Home Depot store on Route 58 at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The men fled the store westbound on Route 58. The merchandise was valued at $1,084.
