The wheels on the bus go round and round and will be wheeling on Tuesday, September 6 when school opens in Riverhead. Remember if the bus has its stop sign out and flashing red lights it is either loading or unloading students. After the stop sign goes in and the flashing lights stop flashing you may proceed on your way. Remember that this is the law and punishable by a $250 ticket. It is the law you must stop!

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO