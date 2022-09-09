Read full article on original website
MyCatFooed
5d ago
The psychology is astonishing. All of these pills weren't forced upon anyone. The people who sought them may, just perhaps, be the lot who's really responsible. 🤔 Domari Nolo PA III
Explosive device detonates during training at Pa. prison, causing injuries
SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise Thursday at a state prison in Pennsylvania, authorities said, leaving several people injured. The accident at the SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township occurred shortly before 10 a.m. The training session was being conducted by the...
3 injured in explosion during Pa. prison training exercise
Three people were injured Thursday morning after an accident occurred during a training exercise at a prison, according to a story from WPVI. The news station said that the accident happened at about 9:50 a.m. during an exercise at SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township with members of the FBI and ATF.
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again
A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months. A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed...
Trio Charged With Selling Montco Woman Deadly Drug Combo
Three people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Montgomery County woman, authorities said. Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville, have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and related charges stemming from the May 2022 overdose death of 41-year-old Jessica Martin, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.
State, federal authorities search Pa. property for mom missing since 2014
Pennsylvania police executed a search warrant at a Chester County property in connection with 2014 disappearance of a mother of two on Wednesday, according to a story from Fox 29. According to the news station, local, state and federal authorities were searching a property on Red Pump Road in Nottingham...
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
Child detained after BB gun shot on Pa. school bus: police
A child is in custody after police say a BB gun was fired on a school bus in Bucks County. According to Newtown Township police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus was at Council Rock North High School. There was a report of the bus being hit by a BB pellet, causing damage to a side window.
'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say
A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
Intoxicated woman crashes into motorcycle rider in Bethlehem Township, flees, police say
A 56-year-old Lehigh Township woman was driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license in Bethlehem Township Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a motorcycle rider and fled, police report in court papers. A Bethlehem Township officer responding at 3:09 p.m. to Nazareth Pike and Brodhead Road found the injured...
Checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thieves are still targeting USPS mailboxes, looking for your money. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spoke with a woman who says it happened to her. Brenda Bartlett did something she used to do all the time. She dropped off a few bills in the USPS collection...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
Woman charged in double-fatal central Pa. crash
A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a double-fatal crash in August 2021 that killed two people in Lancaster County. Whitney Webb, of Lancaster, crashed the Mazda she was driving into a BMW on Route 30 around 2:39 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, near mile marker 258.2 in Mountville Borough, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.
Family dog dies after fierce fight with porcupine outside N.J. home
A Sussex County family is in mourning following the death of their 9-year-old dog, Chester, a week after a violent encounter with a porcupine left barbed quills inside and outside of the pitbull-mix’s body. “They said at the animal hospital they have never seen quills that bad in their...
