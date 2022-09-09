ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Skip the line at Kohl’s with a new shopping service

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 6 days ago

Holiday shopping is right around the corner and Kohl’s just made it easier to get everything on your list.

Georgia Kohl’s shoppers can now choose “in-store pickup” online and have their order ready in as little as two hours.

The best part? Shoppers can skip the checkout lines, walk right to their pickup station and grab their items.

“Our teams have been working hard to ensure Kohl’s Self-Pickup service was available for all of our customers ahead of the holiday rush,” says Siobhán McFeeney, Kohl’s chief technology officer. “At Kohl’s, we’re focused on listening to what shoppers want, and using technology to make it as easy as possible for families to get everything they need quickly, and through a simple experience.”

So, how simple is it?

Kohl’s will guide customers through the entire process with step-by-step online instructions when you visit their website and follow the link to Kohl’s Self Pick-Up Directions page.

Kohl’s currently has 33 stores in Georgia , including ones in Macon on Zebulon Road and in Columbus on Whittlesey Blvd.

