Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.
Two men arrested in storage unit burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested two men in connection to a string of burglaries in Pueblo. According to PPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue, near the intersection of Lake and Arroyo Avenue, on an attempt to locate 40-year-old Safe Streets fugitive Raymond Smith. Smith […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police ask for help locating missing woman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department asked for help locating Leonor Enriquez on Thursday. Enriquez has been missing since around 8 p.m. on Sept. 11. She has not been in contact with any of her family since then. She was last seen near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street. The area is just east of I-25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Shelter in place order lifted after suspect hid in eastern Colorado Springs backyard
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter in place order was lifted in eastern Colorado Springs after a suspect reportedly hid in a backyard. The Colorado Springs Police Department was in the area of Circle and Galley just before midnight Wednesday when they found a stolen car. Officers attempted to make contact with the two people of the car, when the driver fled on foot.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police continue to search for answers after man attacked at a park 11 years ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public for information in the cold case death of John Martinez on the 11th anniversary of the attack. Martinez was beaten while sleeping at a playground at Dorchester Park on the night of Sept. 13, 2011 and succumbed...
KKTV
Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Update 10:15 a.m. - Police say Mr. Gordon was safely located. Police are searching for a missing and endangered man in Colorado Springs. CSPD tweeted Wednesday morning that 74-year-old Charles Gordon was last seen Tuesday, September 13th at 8:11 pm in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Police originally released his last name as “Garden” but later updated it to Gordon.
KKTV
WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue person from rollover crash on Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters extricated a person following a rollover crash during Rush Hour in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene close to Vickers Drive and Bell Mountain Drive. The neighborhood is east of N. Union Boulevard.
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is looking for a suspect that they believe broke into a car at Seven Falls on September 4, 2022, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. EPSO says that the suspect stole a purse, $3k in cash, and used...
KKTV
New Colorado City post office to open Monday after residents had to drive to Pueblo to pickup mail
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new post office in Colorado City is opening Monday after residents had to drive to Pueblo to pickup mail. USPS announced Wednesday that starting on Monday, September 19, the new Contract Post Office location at 9048 South I-25 in Colorado City will open for PO Box mail pickup Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golden retriever found months after going missing in rural Colorado
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A dog lost in the Colorado wilderness for three months is back home thanks to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) drone. Farrah the Golden Retriever went missing near U.S. 50 and Colorado 9 west of Cañon City when the driver of her car suffered a seizure and crashed.
Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery at a store in North Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an armed robbery at a store in the 7400 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 8:15 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect allegedly stole The post Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH - Potential railroad strike could impact Colorado
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Updated: 10 hours ago. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Updated: 20 hours ago. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
freightwaves.com
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
Three killed after Jeep drifts off cliff, tumbling several hundred feet in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
KKTV
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
Comments / 9