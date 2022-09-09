ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, CO

KKTV

Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two men arrested in storage unit burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested two men in connection to a string of burglaries in Pueblo. According to PPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue, near the intersection of Lake and Arroyo Avenue, on an attempt to locate 40-year-old Safe Streets fugitive Raymond Smith. Smith […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police ask for help locating missing woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department asked for help locating Leonor Enriquez on Thursday. Enriquez has been missing since around 8 p.m. on Sept. 11. She has not been in contact with any of her family since then. She was last seen near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street. The area is just east of I-25.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shelter in place order lifted after suspect hid in eastern Colorado Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter in place order was lifted in eastern Colorado Springs after a suspect reportedly hid in a backyard. The Colorado Springs Police Department was in the area of Circle and Galley just before midnight Wednesday when they found a stolen car. Officers attempted to make contact with the two people of the car, when the driver fled on foot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Update 10:15 a.m. - Police say Mr. Gordon was safely located. Police are searching for a missing and endangered man in Colorado Springs. CSPD tweeted Wednesday morning that 74-year-old Charles Gordon was last seen Tuesday, September 13th at 8:11 pm in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Police originally released his last name as “Garden” but later updated it to Gordon.
KKTV

WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs

11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

New Colorado City post office to open Monday after residents had to drive to Pueblo to pickup mail

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new post office in Colorado City is opening Monday after residents had to drive to Pueblo to pickup mail. USPS announced Wednesday that starting on Monday, September 19, the new Contract Post Office location at 9048 South I-25 in Colorado City will open for PO Box mail pickup Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.
COLORADO CITY, CO
KXRM

Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery at a store in North Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an armed robbery at a store in the 7400 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 8:15 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect allegedly stole The post Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Potential railroad strike could impact Colorado

11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Updated: 10 hours ago. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three killed after Jeep drifts off cliff, tumbling several hundred feet in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
KKTV

Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!

