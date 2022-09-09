Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Knights Beat Beavers in 4
Wednesday night in Waverly the Wartburg volleyball team beat Buena Vista in 4 sets as Emerson Kracht and Allison Feigenbaum each had 14 kills which was a career high for both of them.
kwayradio.com
W-SR VB Hosts Decorah on KWAY Country
Listen Tuesday night to Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Tuesday evening the 12-8 7th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks host the 10-1 4th ranked Decorah Vikings. First serve is scheduled for 7:15.
kwayradio.com
W-SR Tops #4 Decorah in 4
Tuesday night on KWAY Country the 7th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team used a balanced attack to beat 4th ranked Decorah 27-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19. It was the 34th straight victory over the Vikings. The Go-Hawks have not lost to Decorah since September 18th, 2007.
kwayradio.com
Coaches Shows on KWAY
Listen Wednesday night to The Locker Room from 7:00 to 8:00 on Y99.3 live from the Waverly Pizza Ranch. Wednesday night’s show features Waverly-Shell Rock football and Dunkerton volleyball coaches and players. Listen Wednesday night to The Press Box live from Joe’s Knighthawk on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM...
kwayradio.com
#15 Tripoli at #14 Dunkerton on Y99.3
Listen to a pair of ranked high school volleyball teams battle on Y99.3. Thursday evening the 14th ranked Dunkerton Raiders host the 15th ranked Tripoli Panthers in Iowa Star Conference action. First serve is scheduled for 7:00.
kwayradio.com
UNI Beats Iowa State
Tuesday night in college volleyball the UNI Panthers beat the Iowa State Cyclones on the road 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19. This is UNI’s first win over ISU since 2017.
kwayradio.com
D-NH Sweeps Denver
Tuesday night on Y99.3 the top-ranked Dike-New Hartford Wolverines swept 5th ranked Denver 25-17, 25-13, 25-20.
kwayradio.com
Multiple Athletes Honored by A-R-C
Several Wartburg College athletes were named American Rivers Conference Players of the Week. Kicker Cael O’Neill was named special teams player of the week, Ashley DeLong was named women’s golfer of the week, Avery Mize was named women’s soccer defender of the week, and Caroline Kluesner was named volleyball defensive player of the week.
kwayradio.com
3 Bridges Closed in Waterloo
Three bridges in Waterloo are set to be closed on Monday, according to KCRG. The 4th Street bridge has been closed for a couple of weeks but is scheduled to reopen on Friday before closing again on Monday. The city says the closure will not be long term. The Pedestrian bridge has been closed since June while lighting towers are installed. The 11th Street bridge will also close on Monday. That bridge will eventually be replaced altogether. It is scheduled to be closed for about a year. The Park Avenue bridge is currently being replaced. It, too, will reopen in about a year.
kwayradio.com
Fredericksburg Man Found in Rock Pile in Minnesota
A Fredericksburg man was found after falling 40 feet into a rock pile in Minnesota on Tuesday morning. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 11am where they found the 28 year old man lying in the rocks with a six inch cut to his head, eyes swollen shut, what appeared to be a fractured skull and a broken leg. The man was breathing but was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital. His name has not been released and the details surrounding the fall are unclear at this time.
kwayradio.com
Big Woods Recreational Area Entranced Closed
Beginning Wednesday, an entrance to Big Woods Recreational Area will be closed, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Concrete will be poured for a new driveway at the entrance off of East Lake Street. The work will close the entrance for about three days.
kwayradio.com
Charles City Man Found Not-Guilty
A Charles City man has been found not guilty of first degree Robbery, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and False Imprisonment, according to KIMT. 41 year old Darius Mason was accused along with Kathyleen Mason of striking another person in the face, head and lower body with a dangerous weapon several times. That person suffered a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and bruising and swelling on and above the left eye. The victim was then robbed. A Floyd County jury found that Darius Mason did not commit those crimes, however. Kathyleen Mason pleaded guilty to Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. She will be sentenced on October 24th.
kwayradio.com
Wire Theft
Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after being found allegedly stealing wire from a Waterloo electrical company early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. An alarm sent police to Community Electric around 2:35 Monday morning. When officers arrived on scene they found a Buick Regal parked outside the fenced in lot. The barbed wire atop the fence had been cut and pushed down. A search of the area found two men hiding near a trailer, wearing black and carrying a flashlight. 35 year old Mitchell Adney and 33 year old Jason Olsen were charged with third degree Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, and Possession of Burglary Tools. Olsen was also charged with Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
kwayradio.com
Sentencing for Halloween Attack in Charles City
Two thirds of those who perpetrated an attack on Halloween in Charles City last year have been sentenced, according to KIMT. 29 year olds Brandon and Zachary Starkey both pleaded guilty to Willful Injury and Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury. They, along with 32 year old Michelle Keagle, attacked another person after a drunken argument. After the attack the victim was left with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage. Brandon Starkey was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $430. Zachary Starkey was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $430 fine. Keagle will be sentenced on October 24th.
kwayradio.com
Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Spraying People with Fire Extinguisher, Trashing Store
A Waterloo man was arrested last week for trashing a store and spraying people with a fire extinguisher, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 60 year old John Thompson was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and two counts of Assault. He is accused of entering Independence Food and Liquor around 1:40am on September 2nd and going behind the counter where he knocked liquor bottles from the shelves. He also broke a glass cooler door and sprayed people with the fire extinguisher. Authorities say he also threw items at workers and customers, during the course of which he cut his hands. Damage to the store was estimated at $10,000.
