Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say

By Wwj Newsroom
 6 days ago

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) - A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.

The Woodhaven Police Department said the Wayne County Medical Examiner along with family members were able to identify the remains as that of Saranda Kusari, 33, of Sterling Heights.

She was found to have multiple gunshot wounds, although it is unclear if they are the cause of death.

Police said they have identified a person of interest, but aren't releasing other information at this time.

Kuasri's body was discovered just before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 by a man walking his dog in the area near the intersection of Allen and King Roads.

Police said the vehicle was found in a wooded area with the front end of the vehicle partially submerged in a creek. Upon inspection, police found the body of a white female inside.

Detectives were called to the scene and processed the area for evidence. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and police, along with help from other agencies, are following up on all leads.

Dora
6d ago

33 years old! Who would do something like this? May she RIP. My Condolences 💐 to her family.

Linda Pattenaude
6d ago

Life is so short. When will these senseless acts of violence ever end?

Mary Cannon
6d ago

Family I am so sorry for your loss please read rev 21:3-4.

