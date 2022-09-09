ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Waukee City Council approves financial incentives for Iowa Clinic specialty, surgery center

By Sarah Kay LeBlanc, Des Moines Register
The Iowa Clinic is looking to add a third Waukee location — and the city is offering nearly $1.7 million to make it happen.

The physician-owned chain of clinics and urgent care centers is slated to be the tenant of a 60,000-square-foot multi-specialty clinic and surgery center on the northwest corner of Grand Prairie Parkway and Southeast Tallgrass Lane. The total project cost is estimated at $35 million, according to city documents.

The Waukee City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement with the site's developer, TIC Properties, a Des Moines-based real estate entity formed by the shareholders of The Iowa Clinic, who will be reimbursed with tax increment financing to design and build a new road to get to the clinic.

Jennifer Brown, Waukee's director of economic development, said the agreement is consistent with the city's incentive policy.

"(The clinic) will expand residents’ options and access to healthcare and increase commercial growth in the Kettlestone Development and the city of Waukee," she said.

The new Iowa Clinic is expected to open by summer 2024, according to city records.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register earlier this year, Iowa Clinic's Chief Development Officer Nate Esser said Waukee's location will be similar to the 50,000-square-foot campus in Ankeny. There, the Iowa Clinic has 25 different specialties, including podiatry, ear, nose and throat, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal.

Specialities in the Waukee clinic have not yet been determined.

But Esser said its size and location will ensure access to a full slate of healthcare options by residents not only in Waukee, but smaller communities to the west that have easy access by Interstate 80.

"The reality is that as much as the western suburbs and western part of the metro is growing, you don't see full, comprehensive specialty care out past West Des Moines," he said.

The new facility will be about one mile off the interstate. Esser said the Iowa Clinic could continue to expand in Waukee as the suburb's population rises.

"As the demand increases, we keep an eye on that and we try to go meet that demand — wherever it is," he said.

The Iowa Clinic operates in more than a dozen locations in the Des Moines metro with about 250 medical providers, according to a news release. Its physicians practice in more than 40 specialties and conduct about 450,000 patient visits a year.

The Iowa Clinic has two other locations in Waukee, including a family medicine, pediatric and physical therapy clinic at 842 N.E. Alice's Road and a family medicine clinic at 120 N.E. Dartmoor Drive.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct where TIC Properties is located.

Sarah LeBlanc covers the western suburbs for the Register. Reach her at 515-284-8161 or sleblanc@registermedia.com. Follower her on Twitter at @sarahkayleblanc

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Waukee City Council approves financial incentives for Iowa Clinic specialty, surgery center

