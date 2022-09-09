ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Melissa Errico sings Sondheim in Iowa. 'I think Carnegie Hall is going to pale in comparison.'

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPcP5_0hoQu86t00

Actress and singer Melissa Errico has a lot in common with another star of stage Bernadette Peters. Both have worn the same dress, and on Broadway even.

“I did have the honor to wear Bernadette’s clothes in ‘Sunday in the Park with George,’ her actual dress," Errico, a Tony-nominated performer, told the Des Moines Register. "But to think that she was in Iowa, I defer to the queen.”

Errico refers to Peters' appearance at the Des Moines Civic Center and her own time playing Dot, a role originated by Peters, in the Broadway show. Errico is also known for playing Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady," which also recently took the stage in Des Moines.

Errico is making her way to eastern Iowa to honor the late Stephen Sondheim, a man behind some of the most well-regarded musicals in American theater such as "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd" and "West Side Story."

"I have sung in Iowa once before and it was the highlight of my career," Errico wrote to the Des Moines Register via e-mail in advance of an interview, recalling a pre-pandemic Burlington performance. "I literally remember my pianist running out of music! We had so many encores and he was throwing music on the floor as he played the songs and eventually there was no music left."

Her first show in this latest set of Iowa appearances will fittingly be her "Sondheim Sublime" concert, titled after her album of the same name, performed at the Sondheim Center for Performing Arts, 200 N. Main St., in Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

The next performance occurs two days later on Cedar Rapids' Brucemore Lawn, 2160 Linden Drive, at 7 p.m. with the Brucemorechestra. This show, titled "Sincerely, Sondheim," represents the 100th anniversary season opener for the Brucemorechestra and will include Errico sharing Sondheim-related stories.

Errico came to know Sondheim in the early 2000s when she was cast as Dot, opposite Raúl Esparza in the Kennedy Center's staging of "Sunday in the Park with George."

While she assembled her 2018 "Sondheim Sublime" album, Errico said Sondheim sent her dozens of e-mails in which he might recommend a song — such was the case with "Isn't He Something" — or insist that she strictly adhere to performing a song as written or giving her permission to be interpretive on another.

Before the pandemic, Errico had been in the midst of honoring another titan of the musical world who was likewise a touchstone throughout her life: French composer Michel Legrand who died in 2019.

“I sort of have two masters: Sondheim and Michel Legrand. Legrand is like a life force music for me … it's kind of the score of the sensual side of me," Errico explained. "But Sondheim appeals to my mind to ideas to everything philosophical that I believe in. These are probably the two pillars of my life as a performer."

Though Legrand was known primarily for film scores, Errico performed in his only stage musical "Amour," in which she played Isabelle, the female lead of the show.

Her two Iowa shows will be Sondheim-centric, ahead of a Carnegie Hall appearance in November similarly celebrating the composer.

"I’m doing a Sondheim show, but I’m doing a Sondheim show in Melissa’s style. The show is all originally orchestrated for my nature," Errico said. “I think Carnegie Hall is going to pale in comparison because in (Cedar Rapids) Iowa we’ll do it under the stars.”

Tickets for the Fairfield performance range from $10 for youth pricing to $45 for premium seating. More information can be found at fairfieldacc.com.

Tickets for the Cedar Rapids performance range from $10 for students 18-year-old and up to $35 for advanced reserved chair seating. More information about ticketing and the event can be found through artsiowa.com.

Errico's latest album, "Out of the Dark: The Film Noir Project" was released earlier this year, compiling songs largely pulled from mid-century crime/noir films.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Fairfield, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Michel Legrand
Person
Raúl Esparza
Person
Melissa Errico
Person
Stephen Sondheim
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy