ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 $100,000 ' Mass Cash’ prizes won at the same West Boylston store Thursday

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Brandon Brouillard, of Worcester, sentenced for trying to buy $83,000 sports car using stolen identities

A Worcester man will serve close to four years in prison for using stolen identities to open bank accounts and trying to purchase an $83,000 Chevrolet Camaro. Brandon Brouillard, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced Tuesday to 47 months in prison and five months of supervised release, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
West Boylston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J Variety
MassLive.com

Amtrak suspends some Springfield rail service as strike looms

SPRINGFIELD — Amtrak will suspend its east-west passenger train from Boston through Springfield to Chicago Thursday with a national strike looming between freight railways and their unions, Amtrak said Wednesday. And, Amtrak, which relies on freight railroad-owned lines, also plans to suspend train service north of Springfield — the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Lottery
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Sept. 15, 2022

Holyoke – Our Lady of the Cross Church will be holding a tag sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the parish hall at 1140 Dwight St. Tons of treasures for all ages; The church will be hosting a production of “Tolton: from Slave to Priest,” a one-man performance based on the life of the first African-American Priest. The performance will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. at St. John Paul II Social Center, 67 St. Kolbe Dr. (Mater Dolorosa School Campus.) Admission is $15 adults at the door or $12 advance; $10 for children ages 16 and under (suitable for ages 10 and up.) For more information call the church at 413-532-5661 or email parish@ourladyofthecross.com.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

After $1 million in SNAP benefits stolen from low-income families, Mass. delegation asks for federal help

With more than $1 million in Massachusetts SNAP benefits recently stolen, the state’s congressional delegation has urged U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack to help officials recoup the losses and strengthen security parameters to insulate low-income households from future theft. More than 2,000 Massachusetts households have been the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy