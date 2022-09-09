Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 $100,000 ' Mass Cash’ prizes won at the same West Boylston store Thursday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Top prizes won Tuesday include $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket 2 $100,000 prizes
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player won $25,000 per year on a “Lucky for Life” ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer and Wine in Palmer, which is located at 1478 North Main St. Two other top prizes were also won Tuesday. They...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
Brandon Brouillard, of Worcester, sentenced for trying to buy $83,000 sports car using stolen identities
A Worcester man will serve close to four years in prison for using stolen identities to open bank accounts and trying to purchase an $83,000 Chevrolet Camaro. Brandon Brouillard, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced Tuesday to 47 months in prison and five months of supervised release, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
MGM Springfield reports $22M in slot, table game revenue for August
SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield reported nearly $22 million in total revenue from slot machines and table games for the month of August, up a bit from the $21.5 million reported in July. The August 2022 results were also roughly on par with the $21.8 million reported a year ago...
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Mass. tax relief to come ‘sometime this fall,’ hopes Gov. Charlie Baker, who wants money sent ‘sooner rather than later’
Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump is under deadline to certify a highly anticipated tax revenue figure by next Tuesday that could return nearly $3 billion to Bay Staters dealing with skyrocketing inflation and costs of living. But amid rumors that Bump could certify the amount — $2.941 billion, as the...
Mass. Education Equity Partnership highlights gap between white students, children of color
Black and Latinx public school students were among the largely silent victims of the pandemic as they fell woefully behind their white counterparts during virtual learning, according to a new report released yesterday. The Massachusetts Education Equity Partnership is a collective comprised of educators and advocates focused on closing the...
Offsite 222, events venue in downtown Springfield, opening in November with plans for restaurant incubator underway
By November, Alfredo Orejuela expects 222 Worthington St. to be a happening place. It’s the location for a new business venture called Offsite 222, an events venue for wedding rehearsals, political events, art shows and more. Offsite 222, however, is only the first phase of a two-phase business plan,...
Amtrak suspends some Springfield rail service as strike looms
SPRINGFIELD — Amtrak will suspend its east-west passenger train from Boston through Springfield to Chicago Thursday with a national strike looming between freight railways and their unions, Amtrak said Wednesday. And, Amtrak, which relies on freight railroad-owned lines, also plans to suspend train service north of Springfield — the...
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
Worcester affordable housing coalition highlights ‘desperate need’ in push for inclusionary zoning policy
The Main South Community Development Corporation received 1,700 applications for just 48 units of affordable housing that it is building on Grand Street, according to Executive Director Steve Teasdale. “We at the CDC clearly recognize the extent of the crisis,” Teasdale said referring to the housing crisis Worcester. Teasdale...
Mass. must return nearly $3 billion to taxpayers, state Auditor Suzanne Bump says
State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues must be returned to taxpayers, following her office’s closely scrutinized analysis of a murky state statute that scuttled a massive tax relief and economic bill on Beacon Hill at the end of formal lawmaking. Bump,...
Will the millionaires tax on the November ballot help Mass. residents? It depends, new report finds
A murky legislative process to dole out more than $1 billion in income tax revenues, plus a volatile funding pool amid the threat of a looming economic recession, could limit the success of the so-called “Millionaires Tax” on the ballot before Massachusetts voters this November, a new report suggests.
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from September 4-10
A house in Southwick that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 4 and Sep. 10. In total, 102 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $302,018, $197 per square foot.
Religion Notes: Sept. 15, 2022
Holyoke – Our Lady of the Cross Church will be holding a tag sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the parish hall at 1140 Dwight St. Tons of treasures for all ages; The church will be hosting a production of “Tolton: from Slave to Priest,” a one-man performance based on the life of the first African-American Priest. The performance will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. at St. John Paul II Social Center, 67 St. Kolbe Dr. (Mater Dolorosa School Campus.) Admission is $15 adults at the door or $12 advance; $10 for children ages 16 and under (suitable for ages 10 and up.) For more information call the church at 413-532-5661 or email parish@ourladyofthecross.com.
After $1 million in SNAP benefits stolen from low-income families, Mass. delegation asks for federal help
With more than $1 million in Massachusetts SNAP benefits recently stolen, the state’s congressional delegation has urged U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack to help officials recoup the losses and strengthen security parameters to insulate low-income households from future theft. More than 2,000 Massachusetts households have been the...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Easthampton, Frontier climb this week’s list
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the second installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Portion of North Pleasant Street in Amherst closing for block party
AMHERST – North Pleasant Street in downtown will temporarily close to vehicular traffic to make way for the return of the community block party taking place Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. The Sept. 15 event is organized by Downtown Amherst Business Improvement District. In addition to restaurants selling food...
