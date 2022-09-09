ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
TechCrunch

How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?

Shares of Adobe were off more than 15% following the news. The transaction is massive in dollar terms, making it worth our while to unpack. Below we’ve collected information on the size of Figma in revenue terms, considered its cash flow position and chatted through what the transaction could mean for other companies of similar size that are waiting out the current IPO drought.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Lido, Coinbase, Kraken and Binance stake majority of ETH. Does that matter?

The upgrade to the blockchain has raised concerns in the crypto community that Ethereum could become less decentralized — more centralized — by moving to PoS from PoW, the latter of which powers the Bitcoin blockchain, for example. Concerns regarding an increase in centralization due to PoS on...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

MVP Match, a tech-talent marketplace, raises $5M from Stage 2 Capital

The Germany-based startup plans to use the funding to build new hubs in Africa and Europe, grow its team, and re-launch its proprietary platform to make “finding and working with tech talent easier than ever before.”. The plan to grow its reach follows the launch of a new hub...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerians#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#African#Tekedia Capital#Greenhouse Capital#Chrysalis Capital#Angellist Ventures#Whatsapp
TechCrunch

Miners flee to Ethereum Classic as ‘the Merge’ arrives

Ethereum Classic, a hard fork of the Ethereum network, saw its hash rate soar to a record high on Thursday morning shortly after the Merge was completed. Hash rate is the computational power used to approve transactions on a blockchain, a mechanism called proof-of-work. Following the Merge, Ethereum is switching to a consensus method called proof-of-stake. Instead of competing with powerful computers and essentially chips, node operators stake their cryptocurrencies to win the chance to validate transactions.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Meltem Demirors on why society isn’t ready for a crypto-driven revolution yet

The rest is history, as Demirors told us on this Tuesday’s episode of Chain Reaction. But even though Demirors first got into this field because of Bitcoin, and still “loves” the cryptocurrency, she’s over the infighting in the crypto community, a tension that is particularly heated between Bitcoin proponents, known as “Bitcoin maxis,” and staunch supporters of other blockchains. You can listen to the full interview with Demirors below.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Allocations just got valued at $150M to help private equity funds lure smaller investors

It has also raised $5 million in funding from investors including Flex Capital, Genesis Accel, Digital Horizon, Whatif Ventures, Garage Syndicate, W5 Group, Edoardo Ermotti, Peter Ko and others, all of whom are Allocations customers, at a valuation of $150 million. The latest round brings its total funding raised to $12 million, according to the company.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechCrunch

Is the glass half-empty or half-full in the seed market?

But while it appears that the price at which investors are willing to put capital into various startup sectors is at times becoming more expensive, the pace at which deals are happening is slowing enough that the changing value of seed deals actually makes sense. Call it the glass half-full/glass...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

LatAm’s Gen-t is working to enrich biotech with Brazilian genomic data

For Lygia da Veiga Pereira, founder of the company, she said it’s more than just building a company, it’s about advancing science and medical technology. “The field keeps saying that we need diversity, but most of the diversity in the world is in countries with [the] least developed health systems,” said Pereira in an interview with TechCrunch. “Lack of diversity became sort of the mantra for the field, and I saw an opportunity, because if Brazil had anything to contribute, it would be with our diversity.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Denim, a fintech platform for freight brokers, raises $126M in equity and debt

Krishnamoorthy and Denim’s other co-founder, Shawn Vo, had been friends for 16 years before they launched the company. Vo was in the credit risk department at Barclays and a full-stack developer at Fintria, a fintech company, while Krishnamoorthy was an associate at several law firms including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Indonesian crypto platform Reku is built for both new and experienced traders

This is Reku’s (previously called Rekeningku.com) first round of institutional funding. The company generated $3 billion in gross transaction value in 2021 and is profitable. Its founders say that Reku’s five years of operation mean that they know how to scale and endure fluctuations in the market, including the pandemic and this year’s recession.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

You’ve sold your company. Now what?

You’re selling your firm to garner liquidity for the team and your investors, to bring products to a larger market through new channels or because it’s the right time to sell. For the acquirer, buying your firm gives them faster pathways to new markets that organic growth can’t....
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Announcing the stellar VC judges for the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Finals

The Startup Battlefield is an incredibly unique experience for all involved. Not only do companies pitch their businesses (Y Combinator style), but they also demo their wares live onstage. It’s where legends are made. Plus, we recruit some of the top VCs in the world to prod and poke at these startups in the very best way.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Walmart introduces virtual try-on tech which uses customers’ own photos to model the clothing

The virtual try-on technology hails from Walmart’s 2021 acquisition of the startup Zeekit. The computer vision and neural network-powered feature is capable of analyzing catalog images of garments to create a dressed image. The use of neural networks helps to determine the different variations of a product, including size, color and other factors — like fabric draping or sleeve length, for example.
SHOPPING
TechCrunch

Ethereum switches to proof-of-stake consensus after completing The Merge

Previously, the Ethereum blockchain relied on proof-of-work, a consensus mechanism that requires a lot of computational effort from all the decentralized nodes participating in the blockchain. The proof-of-stake mechanism radically changes how the Ethereum blockchain works. It eliminates the need for mining new blocks as the network is now secured...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Why growth activation matters

In my opinion, a growth marketing funnel consists of three main pillars: acquisition, activation and retention. Activation is the second step in the funnel and involves pushing users to complete a desired behavior or action. But the reality is, approximately 95.87% of iOS users drop off after day 30, according...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy