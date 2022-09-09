ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia School District's new assistant superintendent hopes to inspire students

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the school year in full gear, the Philadelphia School District's new assistant superintendent is meeting children on their way to school.

By now many kids, parents and schools have settled into their back-to-school routine. That includes riding a bus and even walking to school.

"As a teacher, and as an administrator, as a principal, I always used to tell parents: 'I wish I could walk your kids home,'" Dr. Renato Lajara, the newly appointed assistant superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, said.

Dr. Lajara made good on his promise. He walked a group of students through the streets of Kensington to William Hunter Elementary School.

"I grew up here," Dr. Lajara said. "I actually witnessed gun violence. One of my friends was actually murdered right in front of me. And I went to high school the very next day."

In Dr. Lajara's new role, he oversees 17 schools, mostly in Northeast and West Philadelphia. One of his school's, Frances Willard Elementary School , was recently struck by gunfire overnight, leaving kids to walk by a crime scene on the second day of school.

"Right away flashes back all the trauma  I went through as a kid," Dr. Lajara said. "And I just felt for my school children that go to Willard."

As a child growing up in North Philadelphia, school and a special teacher became a safe haven.

"Mrs. Willis, my second grade teacher, the one that saved my life," Dr. Lajara said. "I looked for 35 years just to say thank you."

And he did.

"Well I'm hearing an adult man's voice and many times in the past, I would've heard your voice it was that of a young child. Oh my goodness, well  it's good to hear from you," Mrs. Willis told Dr. Lajara over the phone.

Dr. Lejara is hoping this simple walk will inspire students like Mrs. Willis inspired him.

"When she said, 'I'm so proud of Renny,' I just lost it," he said. "I had to like turn around because, you know, she was my hero."

