ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

A-W's Kennedy is the top runner at Silver Streak invite

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeYVw_0hoQts9V00

Dylan Rainwater led Kewanee cross-country team on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Rocket Invitational at Rockridge High School in Edgington.

He finished sixth with a time of 19 minutes, 45.27 seconds.

Chase Palm was 10th at 20:28.27; Will Taylor, 16th, 21:52.77; Mitchal Thorp, 18th, 22:32.17, and Jason Rusk, 19th, 22:49.11.

The Boilermakers finished second with 46 points. Mercer County flew to first place with an almost perfect score of 16. The Golden Eagles had four of the first five runners.

Kewanee had two runners in the girls race. Natalee Martin was seventh at 23:42.49 and Alejandra Martinez 12th at 26:54.80.

A-W cross country

Titan Kennady Anderson finished first among 123 runners in the Silver Streak Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Lake Storey, Galesburg. Her time was 18:39.9.

Danielle Johnson was 39th at 21:44.3 and Elle Eastman 121st at 34:38.4.

In the boys race, Aiden Early was 67th at 19:42.0; Noah Folther, 87th, 20:30.2; Matthew Eagle, 118th, 23:12.5; Matthew Ponce, 131st, 25.27.2; Lucas Fehlberg, 141st, 28:07.01, and Tristan Sosa, 142nd, 28:32.0.

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Geneseo vs. United Township Tailgate Tour Win $200

Welcome to the Geneseo vs. United Township game at the Soule Bowl! It's week 3 of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win.
GENESEO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open

Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewanee, IL
Sports
City
Kewanee, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Galesburg, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
1440 WROK

Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police

Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Johnson
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
starvedrock.media

Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign

Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
LASALLE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Rockridge High School#131st#141st
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys home in Edwards

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
EDWARDS, IL
Fox News

2 die in Illinois house explosion

Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
Central Illinois Proud

Motorcyclist killed in Peoria County crash Wednesday

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was killed Wednesday night in Mapleton after a car struck a motorcycle on Lancaster Rd. Around 8:30 p.m., a sedan going eastbound on Lancaster Rd. turned left into a parking lot when the driver struck a motorcycle heading westbound. The 40-year-old driver of...
MAPLETON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County...
wcbu.org

Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria

A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
Central Illinois Proud

One dead in early morning motorcycle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

1K+
Followers
823
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy