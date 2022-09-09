Rosters for Pueblo international boxing event show Team USA not pulling any punches

Some of the best boxers from around the world arrived in Colorado on Wednesday and will soon lace up the gloves to take on some of the most elite boxers from the United States.

Reigning U.S. World Champions Rashida Ellis and Jahmal Harvey will headline the 22-person roster for the upcoming USA Boxing International Invitational on Sept. 12-15 at the Pueblo Convention Center, according to a news release by USA Boxing.

The bouts in the Home of Heroes mark the first international boxing event held in the U.S. since 2018 and the first elite international competition since the 2007 Elite Men’s World Championships in Chicago.

Team USA, led by head coach Billy Walsh, will see its boxers testing their skills against pugilists from Azerbaijan, China, Germany, the Philippines and Puerto Rico as they seek to make an impression on the international stage while working toward the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The event is free to the public and will take place during two sessions, one at 11 a.m. and another at 5 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 12, through Wednesday, Sept. 14. Preliminary bouts will take place Monday and Tuesday, with semifinal matches coming Wednesday and championship bouts Thursday, Sept. 15, starting at 11 a.m. The fights will also be livestreamed on USABoxing.org.

At the event, Team USA will seek to build on recent momentum it's built through strong appearances in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, 2021 Elite Men’s World Championships, 2022 Elite Women’s World Championships and AMBC Elite Championships.

Team USA brought home four Olympic medals — three silver and one bronze — in Tokyo, the most since the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

The world-class international boxers who’ll compete in Pueblo include Olympians, world champions, European champions, world championship medalists and more.

The field of international fighters includes 2020 Olympian Mahammad Abdullayev of Azerbaijan; two-time European Champion Stefanie von Berge and 2022 European Champion Nelvie Tiafack; two-time Olympic medalist Li Qian; World Champions Wenlu Yang and Lina Wang of China; World Championship bronze medalist Rogen Ladon of the Philippines; and Asian Championships two-time medalist Bakhodur Usmonov.

For the Team USA women, six fighters who participated in the 2022 World Championships will take to the ring, including Ellis, 2022 AMBC Elite Championships gold medalists Jajaira Gonzalez and Jennifer Lozano; 2022 AMBC Elite Championships bronze medalist Amelia Moore; and Morelle McCane and Shera Mae Patricio.

Team USA’s women’s delegation also includes 2018 Elite Women’s World Championships team member Jazzelle Bobadilla, 2022 AMBC Elite Championships bronze medalist Kayla Gomez, and two boxers who will make their Team USA international debuts, Daisy Bamberger and Stephanie Simon.

For the men’s team, 2021 Elite Men’s World Championship silver medalists Roscoe Hill and Omari Jones will join Harvey, as will their 2021 World Championship teammates Vershuan Lee and Jonathan Mansour.

Three boxers from 2021’s inaugural Junior Pan American Games — gold medalists Julius Ballo and Quincey Williams as well as bronze medalist Donte Layne — will make their elite international debuts in Pueblo, while Richard Fernandez Jr. will be representing Team USA for the first time since his junior division days.

The other members of Team USA are 2022 AMBC Elite Championships bronze medalist Joshua Edwards and Emilio Garcia, Edwards' teammate from those championships,

