Alabama football vs. Texas: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama football travels to play the Texas Longhorns in Nick Saban's first game against former assistant Steve Sarkisian.

It's the first game between Alabama and Texas since the 2010 BCS title game, when the Crimson Tide won the first national championship of the Saban era.

Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly offers his score prediction for the big game.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban decided to quote Paul “Bear” Bryant in his final news conference before the Crimson Tide's trip to Austin, Texas.

“Coach Bryant had an old saying: ‘You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy load,'” Saban said Wednesday.

Saban is referring, of course, to No. 22 Texas.

Saban called the matchup a huge challenge as No. 1 Alabama (1-0) gets set to face the Longhorns (1-0) on Saturday in Austin (11 a.m., FOX). It's the first meeting between the programs since the Crimson Tide beat Texas in the 2010 BCS title game to win the first championship of the Saban era.

Whether Texas can keep pace with Alabama remains to be seen. The Longhorns finished 5-7 last season in Steve Sarkisian’s first year as coach. Texas beat Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 last week, but that game didn't offer much insight on the Longhorns.

There’s no better measuring stick than Alabama.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the game:

Bijan Robinson could be a problem

For Alabama’s defense to have success, stopping running back Bijan Robinson must be a focus.

Robinson ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season to earn All-Big 12 first team honors. He also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four TDs.

“He can do everything," Saban said. "He’s got speed, he’s got power, he’s a very instinctive runner. Sets up his blockers well. Has a burst. Has got great hands. Good receiver. They use him a lot in the passing game. This guy is as good of an all-around back as there probably is in the country. Or he’s certainly one of the best of all the guys in the country.”

In 2021, Robinson averaged 3.94 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. By comparison, Brian Robinson Jr., a bruising back for Alabama in 2021, averaged 3.29 yards after contact.

Texas’ Robinson can affect the game on every play, especially while causing mismatches in pass coverage.

“Their number 5 is probably a little better athlete than some of our guys that are going to be covering him,” Saban said, “so (our players) have got to do a great job in technique.”

Saban said pressuring the QB will help, especially if it forces Robinson to stay in the backfield for pass protection.

Can pass rush affect Bryce Young?

It’s no secret: If you’re going to beat Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, you must get pressure on him.

The defenses that ended up victorious against Alabama in 2021 each ranked in the top eight in the country in sacks per game. Texas was nowhere near that, tying for 98th with 1.67.

Already, Texas seems off to a better start. It finished with three sacks against ULM, with 1.5 coming from second-year edge defender Barryn Sorrell.

If the Longhorns can’t affect Young, he could have another career day.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers the key

Texas QB Quinn Ewers had a rocky start to his Texas career.

Ewers had his first pass fall incomplete. His second was intercepted.

He mellowed out and finished 16-for-24 with 225 yards and two TDs, but he will have a much tougher test this week.

Ewers was the top prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and transferred from Ohio State this offseason. If Texas is going to have a shot to beat Alabama, he will have to make a difference in his second collegiate start.

Score prediction

Alabama 41, Texas 20: The Longhorns are better than they were in 2021, but there’s a difference between better and being good enough to beat the nation's top-ranked team. Will Anderson Jr. and the pass rush will have a big day.