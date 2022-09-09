ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Hyatt Place hotel opens in Panama City Beach; 1st beachfront property along the Gulf Coast

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8fvR_0hoQtm6N00

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A popular hotel brand has expanded its footprint to Panama City Beach.

Hyatt Place Panama City Beach held its grand opening ceremony Wednesday. Located at 15727 Front Beach Road, the hotel is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Bay County and the first beachfront Hyatt property along the Gulf of Mexico.

The Bay County and Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce led Wednesday's ceremony, inviting the community with light refreshments and tours around the property led by hotel staff.

By the way: How Panama City Beach residents can stay informed on CRA's busy schedule

The hotel’s location offers a short drive to restaurants, beaches and water activities available in Panama City Beach, and it's within a short walk of Pier Park. General Manager Tyler Davies said having new and modern features in the hotel was essential to give its guests the best experience.

"Our beachfront hotel puts visitors in a perfect location, and we're excited to welcome guests to the first Hyatt Place hotel in Panama City Beach," Davies said. "Our lobby sets us apart from other hotels on the beach. There's about a 15-foot gap between the doors from the lobby and the windows that give a view of the Gulf of Mexico."

The new 11-story hotel features 224 guestrooms and suites — some with bunk beds to better accommodate young families — each equipped with a spacious desk and minifridge in every room.

Amenities include a swimming pool with a lazy river, hot tub and private cabanas, a waterfront fitness center, a 24/7 convenience market, complimentary breakfast and live music on the weekends. Also, gatherings can be accommodated in the hotel's 1,316-square-foot waterfront meeting and event space, which extends onto a covered balcony overlooking the Gulf.

In addition, Hyatt Place Panama City Beach is the third location to house Coconut Charlie's Beach Bar & Grill, a restaurant chain that serves coastal-American dishes and handcrafted cocktails, with bar seating both inside and out.

The hotel tower is developed and managed by OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group. Project partners include architect and design firm Bullock Tice Associates, interior designer P3 Design Collective and general contractor Robins & Morton.

"We designed this hotel to allow guests to take full advantage of Panama City Beach's sugar-white sand and turquoise waters," said Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. "Whether visiting for business or leisure travel, guests will appreciate the relaxed beach vibe and resort-style amenities and our signature Coconut Charlie's Beach Bar & Grill."

For information and reservations, call 850-234-6100 or visit HyattPlacePanamaCityBeach.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
townandtourist.com

17 BEST Restaurants in Panama City Beach (Clams, Oysters And Burgers!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you find yourself in Panama City Beach, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options. The city offers a wide variety of restaurants, from casual beachfront eateries to upscale seafood establishments.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 14

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. Chef Michael Sichel of Soleil in Destin is preparing to host his second Chef's Table Wine Dinner focused on wines from France's Loire Valley on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Bay County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories

Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City residents should expect higher rates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are getting close to a city budget that will increase customers’ utility bills. Some residents who attended the meeting weren’t too happy. But city officials said the additional charges wouldn’t be too noticeable. “The water and sewer rates, it’s reflective of about an increase of $10 per […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.  The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel

Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let’s get...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyatt Place#Travel Beach#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hyatt Hotel#Beaches#Hotels#Gulf Coast#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Cra
mypcblife.com

Coffers Full, Beach Accelerates Street Construction

Panama City Beach is gearing up for a major public works spending campaign in the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year that will accelerate modernization of the city’s street system under the Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) program. Flush with anticipated revenues of $58.3 from surging business tax revenues and other sources,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WMBB

Breaking ground and history at Tyndall Air Force Base

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday’s groundbreaking at Tyndall Air Force Base is the first visible sign the mission is returning. Leaders can hardly wait for the arrival of the F-35 A Lightning II fighter jets. “This represents a $604 million investment in the Build Tyndall Strong effort and is the single largest military construction […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Associated Press

The St. Joe Company and InterMountain Management Announce the Commencement of Construction of a 121-Suite Residence Inn by Marriott® Hotel in the Heart of the Pier Park® Shopping and Entertainment District in Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) and InterMountain Management, LLC (“InterMountain”) announced the commencement of construction on a new hotel in Panama City Beach, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006089/en/ Rendering of the Residence Inn by Marriott to be built in the heart of the Pier Park Shopping and Entertainment District in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Destin Log

After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'

For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Andrews State Park receives large investment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say a new project will keep our beaches beautiful. Bay County Commissioners are moving forward with a recommendation of the Tourist Development Council to pay for the initial beach restoration at St. Andrews State Park. The price tag of the project is more...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. bases look back at Air Force 75 year history

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Military personnel from Eglin, Hurlburt and Duke Air Force Bases in Okaloosa County gathered Tuesday to honor the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the Mattie Kelley Arts Center at Northwest Florida state college. “You can only […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New details released in Port death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating a death that took place at the Port of Panama City. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell Newschannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Executive director, Alex King, tells us this was...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New dome inflates at Port Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Port Authority officials inflated the membrane of their new dome Tuesday morning. The dome is 105 feet tall and costs $16.4 million and can store 20,000 tons. It’s part of the Port Infrastructure Expansion Project. “The dome has advantages,” Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said. “It […]
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy