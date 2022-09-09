Hyatt Place hotel opens in Panama City Beach; 1st beachfront property along the Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A popular hotel brand has expanded its footprint to Panama City Beach.

Hyatt Place Panama City Beach held its grand opening ceremony Wednesday. Located at 15727 Front Beach Road, the hotel is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Bay County and the first beachfront Hyatt property along the Gulf of Mexico.

The Bay County and Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce led Wednesday's ceremony, inviting the community with light refreshments and tours around the property led by hotel staff.

By the way: How Panama City Beach residents can stay informed on CRA's busy schedule

The hotel’s location offers a short drive to restaurants, beaches and water activities available in Panama City Beach, and it's within a short walk of Pier Park. General Manager Tyler Davies said having new and modern features in the hotel was essential to give its guests the best experience.

"Our beachfront hotel puts visitors in a perfect location, and we're excited to welcome guests to the first Hyatt Place hotel in Panama City Beach," Davies said. "Our lobby sets us apart from other hotels on the beach. There's about a 15-foot gap between the doors from the lobby and the windows that give a view of the Gulf of Mexico."

The new 11-story hotel features 224 guestrooms and suites — some with bunk beds to better accommodate young families — each equipped with a spacious desk and minifridge in every room.

Amenities include a swimming pool with a lazy river, hot tub and private cabanas, a waterfront fitness center, a 24/7 convenience market, complimentary breakfast and live music on the weekends. Also, gatherings can be accommodated in the hotel's 1,316-square-foot waterfront meeting and event space, which extends onto a covered balcony overlooking the Gulf.

In addition, Hyatt Place Panama City Beach is the third location to house Coconut Charlie's Beach Bar & Grill, a restaurant chain that serves coastal-American dishes and handcrafted cocktails, with bar seating both inside and out.

The hotel tower is developed and managed by OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group. Project partners include architect and design firm Bullock Tice Associates, interior designer P3 Design Collective and general contractor Robins & Morton.

"We designed this hotel to allow guests to take full advantage of Panama City Beach's sugar-white sand and turquoise waters," said Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. "Whether visiting for business or leisure travel, guests will appreciate the relaxed beach vibe and resort-style amenities and our signature Coconut Charlie's Beach Bar & Grill."

For information and reservations, call 850-234-6100 or visit HyattPlacePanamaCityBeach.com.