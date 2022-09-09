ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

3 Ways to Build Your Credit Score Without Going Into Debt

By Charlie Pastor, CFP®
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to building credit, borrowing isn't always the best strategy.

Key points

  • Keep your oldest card open to help show lenders you have a credit history.
  • Make payments in full and on time to make the most of your payment history.
  • Boost your credit limit by requesting an increase every six months.

Your FICO score is like a report card for lenders. By looking at your borrowing history, lenders can determine how likely you are to pay them back if they extend credit. You may think that borrowing more will show lenders that you are a trustworthy borrower, but there are better ways to increase your credit score. Read on to learn more about how to boost your credit without sinking into additional debt.

1. Keep your oldest card

When calculating your credit score, credit reporting agencies consider a variety of factors including length of credit history. In fact, length of history is the third-biggest contributor to your overall score. Having a longer history of credit is considered a positive indicator when calculating your credit score, because it shows that you have a borrowing history.

Like many things in life, a credit score usually gets better with age. Length of credit history accounts for roughly 15% of your credit score. Of that category, one of the biggest contributors is how long your oldest account has been open.

But should you keep your oldest account open even if you aren't using it? Experts say yes. If your oldest account is one you opened in college and the next oldest is an account from your mid-twenties, you could be compromising your length of credit history by years just by closing an old account.

2. Pay on time and in full

Of the five factors considered when calculating a credit score, the biggest by far are payment history and amounts owed. These two categories account for around 65% of your total credit score, and can make or break your reputation as a borrower.

By paying your debts on time, you can begin building your payment history. Payment history is believed to be one of the strongest indicators of your likelihood to repay future debt, and is the top factor in calculating your credit score. Payment history considers payments made on everything from credit cards to auto loans and mortgage loans, and heavily considers on time versus late payments. The process of building a strong payment history can take a long time, but the payment of bills on time is a huge factor in your overall credit score.

The second biggest factor in calculating credit is amounts owed. Carrying a balance on a credit card is not necessarily a bad thing, but carrying balances on many cards can signal to a lender that you are overextended.

Already have good credit?

best credit cards for good credit.

3. Know your limits

Another piece of the FICO puzzle is credit utilization. Your credit utilization ratio is the percentage of available credit you use on a regular basis. Typically, a lower utilization reflects favorably on a borrower because it shows a lender that the borrower is not bumping up against their limit every month.

One way to keep a low utilization ratio is to have a high limit credit card or request credit limit increases on a semi-annual basis. By continuing to raise your available credit, your borrowing will take up a smaller and smaller percentage of your credit limit. You should not ask for an increase more frequently than every six months, which could indicate that you expect future financial trouble and may reflect poorly on your credit.

When it comes to building credit, going into debt may not be the best strategy. Instead, consider hanging on to your oldest credit card, paying bills in full and on time, and asking for a limit increase every six months. By using these three strategies, and by being patient, you can gradually boost your credit score.

Related
Fast Company

Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

