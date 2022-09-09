Newly renovated Okaloosa Island Boat Basin reopened with ADA-accessible kayak launch, more

OKALOOSA ISLAND — Once considered rundown and unsafe, the newly renovated Okaloosa Island Boat Basin was reopened to the public Thursday with vast improvements.

The boat basin is located at Sound-side access No. 2 near Caviar Drive on Okaloosa Island. The Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders celebrated its reopening with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

"This is such a great day for us. Primarily at the TDD offices we promote this destination as a premier beach destination, and now with this boat basin we're offering another access and adventure to the water," said Jennifer Adams, director of the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department.

The first version of the boat basin was built in the 1970s. The county leased the facility to the Okaloosa Island Leaseholders Association from about 1982 to 2018.

That's when the county closed the then-18-slip basin because of its unsafe conditions.

"To be honest with you, the first three or four years of my first administration, I didn't even know it existed," said District 2 Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel. "I came down to see it, and I realized it was a county property and it had fallen into total disrepair. There were pieces of it everywhere."

Its hazards included a collapsing sea wall, electrical problems and a dock in disrepair. Ketchel said there were also several abandoned boats in the area. Seagulls had torn the stuffing out of many of the cushions, leaving it thrown around the basin.

"I walked around with Jason Autrey, our public works director, and said we've got to do something about this," Ketchel said.

Last December, the County Commission approved a contract with Dalton Brothers Inc. of Shalimar to improve the basin and covert much of the Sound-side access into a 19-space parking lot with new pedestrian sidewalks and other changes.

"You used to have to wind through the neighborhood to even find it," Ketchel said. "Now we have plenty of parking. People can park off of Santa Rosa Boulevard. They can come down here and picnic or just have a fun day and then go out on their boat and come back in."

The new basin also features an updated boardwalk that can accommodate eight 25-foot boats, a fishing pier, ADA-accessible kayak/canoe launch and a living shoreline of salt meadow and smooth cord grasses that will help slow shore erosion.

It will also be used as a spot for Little Adventures classes. The program offers activities for kids to explore in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area such as fishing, paddle boarding, stargazing or encountering sea creatures.

"All of these are very safe and supervised," Ketchel said of the program. "It's a wonderful way for children to come here and learn about sea turtles and clams and just the whole area. Just discover the ecology of a beach community."

The $1.1 million project was funded by tourist development tax revenue, which Adams said grew by 74% last year, and a $150,000 Boating Improvement Program Grant administered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"Last year we had a record year," Adams said. "That kept people employed. It kept our shops and businesses open. On top of that, we increased visitor spend by 32%, which put an additional $730 million back into the economy."

While funded by tourists, Ketchel said the newly renovated amenity will now allow visitors and locals alike to safely enjoy the waters from the north side of the island. It is the first county-owned access facing the Santa Rosa Sound that has been developed.

“It's beautifully landscaped. Much more accessible parking, with sidewalks, lovely green space and a shoreline," Ketchel said. “I'm so glad we were able to do this. It's going to make a huge difference out here on the island, and I think this is something we can all be proud of."