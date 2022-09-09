Is This the Bottom for Semiconductor Stocks?

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) , Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) , Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) , and recent updates, including analysts' price targets, gaming hardware numbers, and recent commentary from Intel's management. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Sept. 8, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 8, 2022.

J ose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.