ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Blink and your car is gone in Colorado

By Email
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago

It looks like Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to claim the dubious title of No. 1 state for auto theft. That’s among the startling findings of the latest crime study released Thursday by Colorado’s Common Sense Institute.

Alarming, galling, embarrassing and depressing are among the words that should come to mind for most Coloradans. And it’s even worse than that. It’s also deeply troubling because — as law officers long have pointed out, and the new data form Common Sense makes clear — auto theft is tied to other serious crimes. Motor vehicles sometimes are stolen though violent car-jackings; they are the getaway vehicles in liquor store robberies; they are a source of quick cash to sustain drug addictions, and they provide a revenue stream for criminal enterprises.

This week’s Common Sense findings put a bold underline on that grim reality: The number of secondary offenses related to motor vehicle theft has increased more than six-fold since 2008, the think tank noted in a summary of its report. Drug crimes involving motor vehicle theft have increased 1,110%; violent crimes involving motor vehicle theft were up 521%, and property crimes involving motor vehicle theft were 583% higher.

All of which dovetails, unfortunately, with the epic crime wave in general that has engulfed Colorado and sent statistics soaring for everything from property crime to homicide.

The study’s overall data on auto theft is sobering:

  • As the institute notes in its summary, at the current rate of 4,007 thefts per month, motor vehicle thefts in the state are on pace to exceed 48,000 for this year—an all-time high. At that rate, Colorado once again is sure to post the highest auto-theft rate in the nation by year’s end.
  • The estimated total value of all the vehicles that are projected in the analysis to be stolen this year is between $468 million and $848 million.
  • Arrests are not keeping pace with theft. The arrest rate per motor vehicle theft is 9.4%, down from 15.5% in 2019.

That last data point highlights the root of the problem — and also suggests a solution: Not enough auto thieves are facing serious consequences from the justice system. Which of course is a part and parcel of the broader breakdown of law and order ushered in by Colorado policy makers in their fit of “justice reform.”

When it comes to auto theft, leading voices in law enforcement have blamed in part a 2014 law passed by the legislature that watered down penalties for motor vehicle theft. Inevitably, there was a surge in auto thefts the very next year. The 2014 measure downgraded auto theft to a lower-level felony for vehicles under $20,000 in value.

The numbers in the new Common Sense study clearly reveal the results. We are reaping what our lawmakers have sown.

The study’s authors — Democratic former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey and Republican former 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, who are now fellows with the think tank, and Steven Byers, Ph.D. — offer some telling observations in their concluding remarks.

“Motor vehicle theft is treated as a ‘low level’ crime by Colorado’s criminal justice system. Unless there are significant changes in the way the car theft epidemic is tackled, the quality and safety of Colorado will continue to decline…,” they write.

They make these recommendations:

  • End the revolving door of jail by denying personal recognizance bonds without prosecutor approval to anyone pending a car theft prosecution, or who has previously been convicted of car theft.
  • Deny probation eligibility for a second or subsequent conviction for motor vehicle theft, absent consent of the prosecutor.

Let’s put those on the to-do list for the General Assembly when it reconvenes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads

Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths in two separate incidents on Interstate 70 in the Denver metro area this past summer, it probably came as little surprise Wednesday to learn in The Gazette that Colorado is one of the worst states for...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Toll rises for fallen Colorado law officers

It was just a month ago Colorado bid farewell to yet another fallen hero in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Andrew Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was responding to a reported shooting in the Security/Widefield area just south of Colorado Springs on Aug. 7 — and wound up giving his life.
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend drownings make 2022 the deadliest year on Colorado waters

A series of recent drownings over the weekend has made 2022 the deadliest year on Colorado waters, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Two drownings at Dillon Reservoir, near Frisco, on Friday and another on Corn Lake in Grand Junction on Sunday brought the number of statewide recreation-related fatalities this year to 36, surpassing the previous record of 34 fatalities in 2020, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Nearly 36,000 omicron vaccines administered throughout Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports almost 36,000 doses of the COVID-19 omicron variant vaccines were administered through Monday. “The state is using its robust network of COVID-19 vaccine providers to distribute and administer the new omicron COVID-19 vaccines across Colorado, including primary care offices, local public health clinics, pharmacies, and mobile vaccine buses,” Kristen Stewart, COVID-19 Joint Information Center spokesperson, said in an email.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Car Theft#Property Crime#Common Sense Institute#Coloradans
The Denver Gazette

WATCH: Colorado ski resort tests its snow guns

Ski season is just around the corner, and that means snowmaking begins. Loveland Ski Area is only 17 days away from firing up the snow guns and making snow for the 2022-23 ski and riding season, the resort said in a release. The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew was busy testing...
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado minimum wage to increase by $1.09 in 2023

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment hiked the state’s hourly minimum wage rate $1.09 to $13.65 starting Jan. 1, according to a news release. The department, with the state’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics, raised the existing $12.56 minimum wage 8.68% according to a formula laid out by the state’s Constitution.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

Colorado state senator used text message to avoid open records scrutiny

In the week prior to Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola announcing that he was flipping political parties, the soon-to-be-Democrat said in a text message to his soon-to-be party leader that he would share certain information with him but wanted to avoid the state’s email system so as not to leave a paper trail subject to public scrutiny. Priola’s Aug. 14 text message with Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, about avoiding the Colorado Open Records Act was prompted by a Denver Gazette request to interview Priola about...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's ballot certified for November election

The Secretary of State certified the ballot for Colorado’s 2022 general election on Monday, including 11 statewide ballot measures. On Nov. 8, Colorado voters will decide the fate of six voter-initiated propositions and five measures referred to the ballot by the state legislature, as well as the winning candidates of more than 150 state and local races. In addition to the 11 statewide ballot measures, local initiatives will be considered in some counties.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Democrats cheer climate, health care bill at White House as GOP brandishes inflation report

Colorado Democrats joined President Joe Biden on the White House lawn Tuesday to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health care and tax package passed last month on a part-line vote, even as Republicans trumpeted a fresh report that showed inflation remained higher than expected last month. "Today offers proof that the soul of America is vibrant," Biden told the crowd, which included lawmakers, cabinet members and activists who supported the $430 billion bill. The legislation includes funds to encourage adoption of clean energy...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy