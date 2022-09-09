Week 3 Preview: The Summerford Bowl between Northview and Tate headlines Week 3 slate

There's nothing quite like facing off against your sibling.

Whether they'd stayed in the room across the hall from you or in some cases shared the very same room with you, a sibling can bring the best out of you in your formative years. And of course, naturally, a rivalry can form.

Things likely weren't too different in the Summerford household way back when. But as intense as 48 minutes on the gridiron can be, it will be all love when Rhett and Wes Summerford meet up this week at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Summerford Bowl is set for 7 p.m. Friday as Rhett Summerford's Tate Aggies are host to Wes Summerford's Northview Chiefs.

"It's going to be a challenge for our guys and our guys know that," Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. "Our guys have had their eyes on this week since the game got scheduled, so I expect nothing less than a great atmosphere and a great football game."

The brothers have coached against each other this past decade when Wes was a member of the Tate coaching staff and Rhett was the defensive coordinator at West Florida.

After Rhett was elevated to Jaguars head coach in 2017, Wes joined his brother's staff in as the team's defensive coordinator while their father, Neil, was the team's defensive backs coach.

Friday is the first time Rhett and Wes will be on opposing sidelines as head coaches.

"I'm excited about playing against Wes. He's a good coach and it's going to be really fun," Tate head coach Rhett Summerford said. "How do you say it any other way? You get to play your brother. We had for years played in the backyard, being close as we can be as far as brothers go. We can't do that stuff anymore, but playing against him will be fun."

Each team is coming off victories last week. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 this season following a 37-0 shutout of Lighthouse Private Christian Academy. In the win, Jamarkus Jefferson entered the end zone three times. The senior running back currently leads the area with seven touchdowns.

Meanwhile, behind a five-touchdown performance from sophomore quarterback Taite Davis, the Aggies notched their first win of the season with a 35-26 home triumph over Pensacola. It was Tate's highest scoring output in a single game since 2019.

"They're a big team, they have a lot of depth and do some things really well," Wes Summerford said of the Aggies leading up to the matchup.

Tate seeks its first 2-1 start since 2017 while Northview looks to improve its record to 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

Week 3 Schedule

Northview (2-0) at Tate (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Pete Gindl Stadium

Key players: Northview - Jamarkus Jefferson (RB/LB, Sr.), John Michael Ward (OL/DL, Sr.), Kaden Odom (QB/CB, Sr.), Luke Bridges (RB/SS, Sr.), Aidan Broadhead, (WR/DB, Sr.); Tate - Andre Colston (RB, Jr.), Carmelo Campbell (WR, Sr.), Taite Davis (QB, So.), Diego Dukes (ATH, So.), Jackson Perryclear (WR, Sr.), Marcell Davis (LB, Jr.)

Last week’s results: Northview - 37-0 win at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy; Tate - 35-26 win vs. Pensacola

Last meeting: N/A

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): Tate 30, Northview 28

Gulf Breeze (1-1) at Escambia (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Emmitt Smith Field

Key players: Gulf Breeze - Lumpy Deweese (DB, Sr.), Troy Coughlin (RB, Sr.), Battle Alberson (QB, Jr.), Brock Clayton (WR, Sr.) Turner McLaughlin (LB, Jr.); Escambia - Ammiel Steele (QB, Sr.), Akeem Stokes (WR, Sr.), Trevion Killette (ATH, Jr.), Alfred Washington (OL, Sr.), Ladarian Clardy (ATH, So.), Tadarius Wright (ATH, Sr.)

Last week’s results: Gulf Breeze - 24-21 win vs. Crestview; Escambia - 26-15 loss vs. Gulfport (Miss.)

Last meeting: Oct. 29, 2021 - Escambia 21, Gulf Breeze 14

The skinny: In their first home game of the season, the Gators are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since their winless campaign in 2004. Meanwhile, the Dolphins hit the road for the first time in 2022. Last season, Escambia rushed for nearly 300 yards en route to a victory at Dolphin Stadium. Gulf Breeze’s Troy Coughlin had 157 rushing yards in that game. The senior running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the opening two contests this year.

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): Escambia 28, Gulf Breeze 24

Navarre (1-1) at Rickards (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. (EST) Friday

Where: Rickards High School

Key players: Navarre - Zavier Hamilton (LB, Jr.), Ethan Newman (OL, Sr.), Terence Marshall (Jr., WR), Tyrell Marshall (DB, Jr.), Hunter Pfiester (QB, Jr.), Jadon Reese (WR, Sr.); Rickards - Keyon Brown (WR, Sr.), Tristen Sion (DB, Sr.), Devontae Roberts (WR/DB, So.), Jalen Wiggins (DL/TE, So.), Keenan Moore (OL/DL, Sr.), Rico Watkins (WR/DB, Sr.)

Last week’s results: Navarre - 39-9 loss vs. Pine Forest; Rickards - 51-20 loss vs. Fleming Island

Last meeting: N/A

The skinny: In its longest road trip of the season, Navarre will make the three-hour drive to Tallahassee and the blue-turf field at Rickards. The two Raider programs are each coming off blowout home losses. Having allowed 86 points through two weeks this season, Rickards has been ravaged by injuries. Last week, Oklahoma commit Keyon Brown had an early exit during the team’s loss to Fleming Island due to injury.

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): Navarre 33, Rickards 27

Jay (1-1) at Franklin County (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. (EST) Friday

Where: Seahawk Stadium

Key players: Jay - Landyn Cooley (DL/RB, Sr.), Hayden Morris (QB/DB, So.), Jackson Lawson (DB/RB, Sr.), Joe Norris (LB, Sr.), Trent Watson (OL, Sr.); Franklin County - Ta’marion Carr (CB/RB, So.), Evan Stanley (QB/DB, Sr.), Ethan Kembro (WR, Jr.), Lonnie O’Neal (LB, Jr.), Eric Smith (LB/RB, Fr.)

Last week’s results: Jay - 24-15 win vs. Freeport; Franklin County - 14-12 win at Vernon

Last meeting: Nov. 7, 2008 - Jay 33, Franklin County 20

The skinny: The Royals have a victory in the Brian Watson era thanks to a shutout effort in the second half against Freeport. Jay’s defense has been the team’s strength through two games. Although the scoreboard read 25-0 in a season-opening defeat to W.S. Neal, the defense was charged with just two scores. Meanwhile, the Royals’ Week 3 opponent has managed just 21 points through two games.

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): Jay 24, Franklin County 17

Booker T. Washington (1-1) at Milton (0-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Haywood Hanna Stadium

Key players: Booker T. Washington - Jaylen Lewis (LB, Sr.), Reed Robinson (WR, Sr.), E.J. Townsend (LB, Sr.), Patrick O’Hara (DL, Sr.), Malachi Gilbert (DB, Sr.), B.J. Jenkins (WR, Sr.); Milton - Raymond Cottrell (WR, Sr.), Emory Williams (QB, Sr.), T.J. Haynes (RB, Sr.), Tre'lin Carnegia (WR, Sr.), Manny Kimmons (DL, Jr.)

Last week’s results: Booker T. Washington - 27-0 loss vs. West Florida; Milton - 26-14 loss vs. Pensacola Catholic

Last meeting: Oct. 1, 2021 - Booker T. Washington 25, Milton 22

The skinny: The Wildcats are entering the first road test of the season while the Panthers concluded a stretch of three-straight home games to open the year. Booker T. and Milton had better performances defensively in Week 2, as each team shaved off 16 points from what they allowed in Week 1. However, both teams are tasked with limiting star receivers coming off quiet nights. Panthers senior Raymond Cottrell had just two catches for five yards against Pensacola Catholic. Wildcats senior Reed Robinson was held to five catches for 47 yards against West Florida. Expect both to rebound in a big way.

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): Milton 35, Booker T. Washington 31

West Florida (2-0) at Pace (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Pace High School

Key players: West Florida - Markell Redding (ATH, Sr.), Ahmarion Moultrie (LB, Sr.), Oneal Daniels (DL, Sr.), Zeyvian Avery (OLB/DE, Sr.), Marquez Jones (RB, Jr.), John Nicholas (QB, Jr.); Pace - Jackson Ward (LB, Sr.), Reice Griffith (K, Sr.), Nick Simmons (QB, So.), Jayson Alford (FB/LS, Sr.), Xakery Wiedner (ATH, Jr.), Brandon Beckham (DL, Sr.), Ben Tyner (RB, So.)

Last week’s results: West Florida - 27-0 win at Booker T. Washington; Pace - 38-18 win vs. St. Martin (Miss.)

Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2006 - Pace 38, West Florida 0

The skinny: This is the area’s only game between unbeaten teams. The Jaguars defense has been just as advertised this season as it has not given up an offensive touchdown through two contests. Last week, West Florida blanked a Booker T. Washington team that put up an area-high 51 points the previous week. This week, the Jaguars face the unique and difficult test of slowing down the run-heavy Patriots. The sophomore duo of Ben Tyner and Nick Simmons has led the way offensively. Tyner rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown against St. Martin. Simmons has accounted for eight touchdowns, six of which coming on the ground.

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): West Florida 24, Pace 14

St. Stanislaus (Miss.) (1-1) at Pensacola Catholic (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Gorecki-LeBeau Stadium

Key players: St. Stanislaus - Jacob Bradford (OL, Jr.), Chandler Chapman (RB, Sr.), Ben Cappel (LB, Jr.), Bruno Dall (DL, Sr.), Hudson Osborne (QB, Sr.); Pensacola Catholic - Ja’Bril Rawls (DB, Sr.), Tim Gulley (DL, Sr.), Zack DeJesus (LB, Sr.), Aidan Byrd (QB, Sr.), Demontrae Gaston (ATH, Jr.), C.J. Nettles (RB, So.)

Last week’s results: St. Stanislaus - 42-20 win vs. Long Beach (Miss.); Pensacola Catholic - 26-14 win at Milton

Last meeting: Sept. 10, 2021 - Pensacola Catholic 29, St. Stanislaus 14

The skinny: Then a freshman, Crusaders running back C.J. Nettles had a breakout performance last season against the Rock-a-Chaws, churning out 17 carries for 136 rushing yards and a touchdown. Last week, each team was lifted to wins thanks to standout offensive showings. Catholic junior wide receiver Jayvion Showers put up nine catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns at Milton while St. Stanislaus senior running back Chandler Chapman racked up 240 rushing yards and four scores at home against Long Beach.

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): Pensacola Catholic 34, St. Stanislaus 24

Pensacola (0-2) at Pine Forest (2-0)

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Lon R. Wise Stadium

Key players: Pensacola - Bobby Green (WR, Sr.), Ottah Bonner (LB, Sr.), Jaquan Kennedy (RB, Sr.), Devonsha O’Neal (QB, Sr.), A.G. Floyd (WR, So.); Pine Forest - T.J. Wilson (QB, Sr.), Elijah Douglas (DL, Sr.), Donielle Hayes (WR, Sr.), Jonathan Daniels (OL, Jr.), Kobe Johnson (RB, Sr.), Tyrese Thomas (DB, Sr.)

Last week’s results: Pensacola - 35-26 loss at Tate; Pine Forest - 39-9 win at Navarre.

Last meeting: Sept. 17, 2021 - Pine Forest 41, Pensacola 0

The skinny: This matchup features two teams on different ends of the latest PNJ Power Poll. Pensacola (86) has conceded more points than any area team. Pine Forest has cracked the 30-point mark while not allowing an offensive touchdown in their two victories this season. The Eagles have defeated the Tigers in their last seven meetings.

Patrick’s prediction (sure to be wrong): Pine Forest 46, Pensacola 12

Patrick’s prediction record entering Week 3: 13-6

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.