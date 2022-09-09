ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Week 2 of Topeka-area high school football is here. Here's everything you need to know.

By Seth Kinker, Topeka Capital-Journal
 6 days ago

After three straight days of high school football last weekend to kick off the 2022-23 season, all of the Topeka-area football teams will be competing on Friday night this week.

From the week 1 power rankings, results and stats leaders to the previews and predictions for this week, here's all of it for you in one place.

Week 1 Topeka-area high school football power rankings

Power rankings: Here are the Week 1 high school football power rankings for the Topeka-area teams

More: What was the difference for Seaman football over Topeka West? Start with powerful run game.

More: St. Marys football breaks Rossville's 26-game win streak, 'but we've got bigger goals'

More: The Topeka-area 2022 high school football season is beginning. Here's everything you need to know

Week 1 Topeka-area results and stat leaders

Scores and stats: Check out the scores and stat leaders from Topeka-area teams in week 1

More: Maize's offense returns a wealth of experience. Here's where state runner-up can get even better.

Week 2 matchups and predictions for high school football

Week 2 matchups and predictions: I went 6-3 in week 1, here's the predictions for this week

Week 2 high school football scoreboard and stat leaders

Friday night scoreboard and stats: Here are the week 2 Topeka-area high school football scoreboard and stat leaders

Tips or story ideas? Email Seth Kinker at skinker@gannett.com or DM him on Twitter @SethKinker

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Week 2 of Topeka-area high school football is here. Here's everything you need to know.

