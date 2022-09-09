ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County represents at Nashville's adult baseball league

By Gary Estwick, Nashville Tennessean
 6 days ago
Rick Miller doesn’t throw as hard as he used to.

His aging back forced him years ago to abandon his submarine pitch.

Yet he continues to play ball.

“For us, it’s not about how good you are. It’s about how much you enjoy playing the game,” said Miller, a West Tennessee native who lives in Carthage and commutes about an hour to Nashville for work.

Miller, 55, is one of as many of 450 people that pitched, swung and fielded this season with the Middle Tennessee Adult Baseball Association’s summer league, which ran from early May to late August. About 30% of the independent league’s players hail from Williamson County, said league commissioner Michael Ward.

League games were also played this season at several Williamson County schools, including Centennial, Page, Independence and Ravenwood.

The Dodgers won the 18+ division, the Brewers won the 35+ division and Miller's team, the Dirtbags, won the 50+ division.

The Nashville league attracts a mixture of talent and personalities, including young ballplayers months removed from high school and collegiate competition. There’s also older players — doctors, lawyers, musicians and retired folks such as Ward, who turns 60 in September.

In 2005, Ward founded the league because he wanted to be able to play the game he loved against opponents closer in age to him.

Also, he loved the game.

And it gave him an environment to meet new people.

"A lot of guys enjoy the comradery, especially in the 50+," Ward said. "We all know each other. "(In a lot of cases) you've been playing with or against a lot of these guys for 15 years. So it's like a big club."

Then there’s players like Miller, a civil engineering inspector and right-handed pitcher who has played the game he loves for 49 years. So much so that his parents, Thomas and Janet Miller, still show up for many of his games.

They drive in from their hometown of Camden, about 90 minutes away.

At games, mom critiques his swing. Tells him to stop dropping his shoulder. And she argues strikes with umpires.

"It makes me feel like I’m a teenager again," Miller said.

No wonder his parents' home in Camden is also the home of "The Wall of Rick," as Miller's wife calls it, a collection of his trophies and medals over nearly five decades of athletic competition.

The Dirtbags include a group of guys that have played together for 7-8 years, and others that have played together for two decades. Long enough to not only understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, but watched their games evolve as strengths change, thanks to Father Time.

As you get older, Miller said, you can’t do the same things you’ve always done. Declining arm or leg strength may force adjustments.

