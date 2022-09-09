How to watch Oklahoma State football vs. Arizona State
The No. 11 Oklahoma State football team takes on Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
The Cowboys opened the 2022 NCAA football season Sept. 3 with a 58-44 win over Central Michigan.
Fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders was the Cowboys’ engine, throwing for 406 yards with six total touchdowns.
Arizona State opened their season Sept. 1 with a 40-3 win over Northern Arizona.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 96.1 FM/KXXY
Scott Wright of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.
