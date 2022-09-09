ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

How to watch Oklahoma State football vs. Arizona State

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6Ulv_0hoQsusk00

The No. 11 Oklahoma State football team takes on Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

The Cowboys opened the 2022 NCAA football season Sept. 3 with a 58-44 win over Central Michigan.

Oklahoma State football: How a Bedlam bet turned a OU football fan's yard into an Oklahoma State field

Fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders was the Cowboys’ engine, throwing for 406 yards with six total touchdowns.

Arizona State opened their season Sept. 1 with a 40-3 win over Northern Arizona.

Tramel: Oklahoma State has passed Arizona State on college football's food chain

How to watch Oklahoma State football vs. Arizona State

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 96.1 FM/KXXY

Scott Wright of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
okcfox.com

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
TULSA, OK
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
City
Pickens, OK
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tramel
AZFamily

Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated rain floods parts of Glendale

A wall of dust from the southeast moved into the Chandler area on Friday evening. House heavily damaged after being struck by lightning in Queen Creek. The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning from monsoon sets fire to...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Missing Phoenix woman found; Silver Alert canceled

PHOENIX – A Phoenix woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found Friday, authorities said. The alert for Jacqueline Czarzasty, 72, was canceled around 7 a.m. She had last been seen near 13th Street and Virginia Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Phoenix Police Department said.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Oklahoma State#Central Oklahoma#State Of Oklahoma#American Football#Espn2 Radio
AZFamily

Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman at Mesa home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the son of Lori Vallow was arrested over the weekend after allegedly raping a woman as she told him to stop at her Mesa home. Colby Ryan, 26, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. On Friday, just before 8 p.m., the victim...
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
AZFamily

Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy