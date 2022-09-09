Franklin's offense too much for Coronado in District 1-6A opener for both teams

Franklin, the defending District 1-6A champions, are starting to heat up. After a season-opening road loss at Centennial High School in Las Cruces, the Cougars are beginning to find their identity.

On Thursday night in the Sun Bowl, the Cougars were too much for their Westside rival, Coronado, in a 57-23 win in the District 1-6A opener for both teams. It was the second straight victory for the Cougars, who have outscored their opponents, 99-23, in the past two games. Coronado falls to 1-2 overall and has lost two straight after its season opening win against Chapin.

Franklin has won five straight games in the rivalry and leads the all-time series, 21-7.

Big play offense

The Cougars have talented skill people at quarterback, wide receiver and running back and that was on display Thursday. Quarterback Shay Smith threw three touchdown passes in the first half, two of them to Beau Sparks and one to Elias Rangel. Sparks caught touchdowns of 15 and 28 yards and Rangel's was from 17 yards out. Rangel also caught a 50-yard pass that set up his touchdown catch.

Franklin running back Jordan Morales also scored a touchdown on a 4-yard touchdown run. Franklin never trailed in the first half on the way to a 29-7 halftime lead. Sparks caught a pair of touchdowns in last week's win against Andress.

The second half was more of the same. Morales ran in for two scores, including a 52-yard run, Sparks caught a 50-yard touchdown pass and Rangel scored from 29 yards out on a pass play in which he did most of the damage after catching the short pass.

Little, Levesque shine for Coronado

Senior Cade Little was a bright spot for the Thunderbirds with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter and a 1-yard scoring run in the second half.

But the Thunderbirds missed on some golden opportunities to keep the game close in the first half. Coronado drove inside the Franklin 20 late in the half but a sack ended the drive and with no timeouts, the first half ended. Little also had a long punt return but it was called back due to a penalty.

Quarterback Owen Levesque scored on a 3-yard touchdown and kicked a 25-yard field goal, both in the second half.

What the coach said

"We had a lot of positives on the offensive side of the ball," Cougars coach Daren Walker said. "We have shown the ability to make big plays and I like the way we are coming around on that side of the ball. We did some good things on defense, we still need to continue to improve on that side of the ball and clean up some things on special teams. It was a great win for us. It's always great to win a rivalry game."

What the players said

"After the opening season loss against a good Centennial team, we went back to work and really focused on getting better," Sparks said. "Our effort and preparation have been better and we're continuing to grow as a team. We have showed explosiveness on offense and we are starting to put things together."

Added Smith: "I really believe in this group and I believe we can have lots of success this year. We came out focused and with a great effort. We're taking this day by day. We have some young players, but they are getting better and are helping us already this season. This was a great win in a great atmosphere."

Both teams continue play in District 1-6A as Franklin visits Americas at the SAC. Americas edged Montwood, 40-37, on Thursday night for its first win of the season. Coronado entertains Eastlake.

