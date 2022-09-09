ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

How Joe Biden’s visit could affect your drive

By Brian Hofmann
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350Tyl_0hoQsnwt00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — President Joe Biden is in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing center in Licking County.

And whenever the president visits, traffic headaches do, too.

When and where Giant Eagle is phasing out plastic bags

Watch: President Joe Biden arrives in Columbus

Here is what you should know:

According to Biden’s public schedule , Air Force One is expected to arrive at John Glenn International Airport about 10:30 a.m., and Biden is scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking site, in a section of Jersey Township that is being annexed into New Albany, about 12:15 p.m.

Assuming Biden makes no stops, a likely route from the airport is Interstate 270 North to the collector lanes for State Route 161, and from there 12 miles east to the Mink Street exit. The Intel site is about 4 miles northeast of State Route 161 off Mink Street.

After his remarks, Biden is scheduled to return to the airport and depart around 1:35 p.m.

For a presidential motorcade, there will be rolling closures. That could affect I-270 in the Easton area during the late morning and early afternoon hours as well as State Route 161 through New Albany. Expect freeway entrance ramps in the areas to be temporarily closed off by police. In addition, roads that cross over or under freeways may be closed as the motorcade approaches and passes.

Visit NBC4’s traffic page for the latest updates on road conditions and crashes

Around the Intel site, New Albany officials have said Jug Street from Beech Road to Mink Street will be closed for several hours, as will Mink Street from Jug Street to Miller Road. Those closures were supposed to begin at 5:30 a.m. Without specifying the motorcade’s route, Gahanna police warned of possible closures near the airport anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 26

Rhonda Lampton
6d ago

How many millions of our tax dollars will it cost to haul him and his entourage over here to ramble on for an hour then leave? Seems very wasteful

Reply
12
Marcella Lilly
6d ago

Biden shouldn’t even come to ohio he has done nothing for Ohio . He is definitely not Responsible for this plant coming to Ohio . Biden should stay in the Whitehall House !

Reply(3)
7
BidenTouchesKids
6d ago

Biden shouldn't visit Ohio. I believe it's 95% Republican and a majority of that 95% support Trump. So according to Biden, we are terrorists. So why visit a state you basically listed as terriristic?

Reply(4)
4
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police provide update on beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of severely beating a man — who is currently “fighting for his life” — outside a Short North bar earlier this month. At a press conference Tuesday, Detective Anthony Johnson and Commander Mark Denner asked the public’s help in locating […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Gahanna, OH
Columbus, OH
Elections
County
Licking County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Licking County, OH
Government
New Albany, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
City
New Albany, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Albany, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman charged in death of 4-month-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday. According to Columbus police, officers responded Monday to a home on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a call of a baby not breathing. The child, identified as Aaron M. Thorp, was pronounced dead by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Joe Biden
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Tuesday morning that Tamara Wilson was found. A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Local#Giant Eagle#Crashe
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy