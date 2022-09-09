Germantown Festival is back — and the weenies will run again: 4 things to know about event

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Germantown Festival the last two years, the event returns this weekend.

And the weenies will run again.

The free festival, which is in its 49th year, will be held rain or shine at Germantown Civic Club Complex, 7745 Poplar Pike. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Here are four things to know about the Germantown Festival.

How to get to the Germantown Festival

Free shuttle services will run during the hours of the festival to transfer attendees from the free parking lots to the event.

Spectators can park at the Germantown Athletic Club, 1801 Exeter Road, or Germantown Church of Christ, 8723 Poplar Pike, for a free shuttle ride to the festival grounds.

Running of the Weenies

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday dozens of weenie dogs, also known as dachshunds, will race to the finish line as they compete for first, second and third place.

The city tradition allows any registered weenie dog to race at Germantown Charity Horse arena. Expect the pups' owners to be cheering them on or even dangling their favorite toy.

The event also includes a Best Dressed Hot Dog portion where the dachshunds stroll around the arena in their best costume and judges will choose a first-, second- and third-place winner.

Germantown Festival food vendors

From lobster to quesadillas to pizza, the Germantown Festival includes an array of food stands to satisfy cravings.

The event features 22 food vendors including Domino's, Fresh Gulf Shrimp, MemPops, Acai Bar, Munchies, Lobster Roll and Commissary BBQ.

Beer stands with a variety of brews on tap will be set up across the grounds from the north to the south of the area. The food area will also include a coffee stand.

Germantown Festival vendors

The festival hosts hundreds of businesses selling products including purses, garden décor, pottery, jewelry and other items during the two-day event.

Vendors returning to the Germantown Festival include local handmade jewelry 901Charm , local maternity clothing Chic Mama , Germantown-based art by Karen Radiloff and Germantown-based music lessons from Music Box Inc .

The more than 200 vendors will spread across the festival grounds.

