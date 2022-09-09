ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
78-year-old performer ready to thrill again, encourages others: ‘Just go for it'

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
 6 days ago
Jan Douglas has been busy singing and performing for most of her 78 years.

The Scotland native, who has traveled the world, showcasing her talent, arrived in Nashville about a decade ago.

Douglas is also preparing for life as a first-time grandmother.

“It's quite scary,” said Douglas, laughing.

So, she’s finally settling down, right?

Not exactly.

Douglas, who last year won the Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent variety show at the Franklin Theatre, is looking forward to wowing the audience again.

This time, she’s opening the talent show with a performance that’s made her a regular at Skull’s Rainbow Room for six years now.

“I do kicking and jumping about to try and get the party going,” Douglas said with an accent that leaves little doubt about her Scottish heritage.

Last year, she entered the competition, thinking simply: “I love theater. I’ve done theater my whole life. So, I’ll audition for this.”

Douglas then won first place and the $250 cash prize for her singing and dancing routine to “Birth of the Blues.”

Who will win the 2022 talent show?

Sept. 16 is the deadline to submit an online audition for the 3rd Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent variety show. The this year's event, which is Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Franklin Theatre, is a showcase for the talents of individuals or performing groups 62 years young or older.

Douglas encourages people to just go for it.

“Performing in that theater is such a buzz,” Douglas said. “Everything about the Franklin Theatre is just ace.”

Seniors Got Talent is produced by Morning Pointe Foundation, which is part of Morning Pointe Senior Living. Acts should not exceed three minutes in length. Ten seniors or acts (including groups) will be selected to perform in the big show.

Online tryouts can be submitted to morningpointefoundation.com/seniorsgottalent.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners, chosen by judges, with the overall winner receiving $500. In addition, this year, The Morning Pointe Foundation has added a People’s Choice Award in which audience members can donate one dollar per vote to select a winner. Tickets for the grand finale are $25 and will go on sale in mid- to late-September.

