NaaS Technology Partners With Newrizon On Charging Network
- NaaS Technology Inc NAAS entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Chinese manufacturer Newrizon to cooperate in the field of smart connected new energy commercial vehicles.
- NaaS and Newrizon will both draw upon the advantages that each possesses in terms of technology, resources, and services.
- The strategic partnership aims to establish a new charging network, facilitate the formation of an intelligent charging ecosystem, and accelerate the popularization of new energy commercial vehicles.
- According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAC), the market penetration rate for new energy commercial vehicles reached 10.2% in July 2022.
- As of June 30, 2022, NaaS' services covered 358 major cities in China, connecting 44,000 charging stations and 400,000 charging connectors.
- Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 2.14% at $5.50 on Thursday.
