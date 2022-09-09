A new garden in Nolensville will help sustain Monarch Butterflies

A small tract of land alongside Nolensville High School has officially opened to the public as a serene pollinator garden.

Planned with intention, local flora and fauna in mind, the garden serves during its migration, as well as other pollinators.

Monarch butterflies are a threatened species — the population east of the Rocky Mountains is in severe decline.

"We considered a few design iterations and arrived at the arrangement that you see here," said landscape architect Micah Hargrove. "Site layout, plant selection and composition are guided by scientific research."

Hargrove volunteers with the Mill Creek Watershed Association, the nonprofit organization and team behind the site. Hargrove and director Kathleen Dennis worked with local nonprofits, volunteers, and artisans, as well as the city of Nolensville, to plan and execute the garden, as well as obtain grants for the project.

The garden sits alongside an unnamed tributary of the Mill Creek Watershed, a 27.9-mile-long feeder into the Cumberland River. The body of water runs through Davidson and Williamson counties.

For monarch butterflies especially, the garden will act as a "way station" that provides them with sustenance and a place to lay eggs on their migration to Central Mexico for the winter.

This is why one of the most integral plants in the garden is milkweed — the only plant monarch butterflies feed on and lay eggs. Four species of milkweed are clustered along the garden's perimeter for easy access.

The garden houses 25 different species of plants—including the various milkweed— that have the power to support more than 100 species of wildlife, including deer, songbirds, bees, moths, and butterflies throughout the year."The garden demonstrates what can be done in a very small space with planning and input from the community," Hargrove said.

The garden, which opened in late July, will also assist in better absorbing stormwater compared to the nonnative turf grass previously planted.

And best of all, it will provide a calm and picturesque walking path for locals, from residents of the neighboring subdivision to students at Nolensville High School, Mill Creek Middle School, and Mill Creek High School. The grounds feature a millstone sculpture designed by Hargrove and created by local artisan Rico Stephens.

Educational and volunteer opportunities are also available. Hargrove said classes have already begun, utilizing the site for science journaling. During the school year, students will maintain the grounds.

As teachers, students, city workers, and volunteers learn how to maintain the garden, and as the new plants get established in the area, the Mill Creek Watershed Association also hopes to expand the garden.

To learn more about the pollinator garden at Nolensville High School and stay updated on the project, follow the Mill Creek Watershed Association on Facebook and on Twitter @MillCreek615.

Anika Exum is a reporter for The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach her at aexum@tennessean.com, 615-347-7313, or on Twitter @aniexum.

