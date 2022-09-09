Read full article on original website
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Sept. 12 to Sept. 16
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Near West Side Week: all week. The Near...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Teens Grow Greens to expand through new development: The Green Acre
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Teens Grow Greens, a non-profit that engages teens through paid internships and apprenticeships that teach life skills...
NNS on 'Lake Effect': 5 things to do this September in Milwaukee neighborhoods
NNS’ Sam Woods joined WUWM 89.7-FM, Milwaukee’s NPR and Joy Powers of “Lake Effect” for the September installment of our monthly “5 Things” feature. This month includes the Silver City International Festival; Music on the Beerline; a live reading of the upcoming play “Where did we sit on the bus?” and a showing of the new documentary, “The Rebellious Life of Rosa Parks,”; the “See Me Because” art show; and the Stop the Violence Walk/Run for Peace.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Development teams announced for Homes MKE Initiative
MILWAUKEE – The Department of City Development (DCD) is announcing the development teams selected to participate in the Homes MKE initiative. Through a competitive RFP process, these development teams will work with DCD and community partners to renovate vacant City-owned residential properties that will help build stronger neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Mayor Cavalier Johnson praises $3.2 million from U.S. Department of Commerce to spur business growth in Milwaukee
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson is praising the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) for...
‘How do I ever get caught up, if I’m always catching up?’ Poverty’s unrelenting grip on Milwaukee
Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many Milwaukeeans. Brown, 43, is in many ways the face of poverty in Milwaukee. She is stuck in a cycle that has her consistently choosing...
Trauma in your past? It affects who you are and how you react today
Have you ever wondered why you do the things you do? Why you feel the things you feel? Why those feelings sometimes turn to uncontrollable anger?. In scenarios like that, it’s easy to ask the “wrong” question: as in, “What’s wrong with me?”. But experts...
New head of the City Forward Collective plans to lean on experience engaging with parents
While searching for a school for her children in 2013, Nelly Hernandez stopped into an office of a public charter school network just getting started in Milwaukee. The network was recruiting parents for its inaugural year, and its staff was eager to make Hernandez feel at home. Hernandez remembers one...
Acts Housing has launched program to buy homes to be resold to residents at affordable prices
Milwaukee County’s American Rescue Plan Act Task Force has recommended investing $2.5 million in Acts Housing’s recently launched Homeowner Acquisition Fund. The fund will be used to purchase Milwaukee homes and resell them at affordable prices to residents. The organization broke its own record in 2021, helping 305...
WISN
Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
CBS 58
Man killed in late-night Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night. Police say the shooting happened on W. Lisbon Ave. near N. Ripon Pl. at 11:35 p.m. on September 6. A 50-year-old man died on the scene despite...
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited. Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha, Wisconsin neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just “fill your stomach.” It’s the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.
Nearly half of all guns seized by Milwaukee police since 2020 come from 5 North and Northwest side ZIP code areas
The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest side ZIP code areas. These ZIP codes – 53206, 53209, 53218, 53216 and 53210 – were the top five in the number of guns confiscated and represent 47% of all such confiscations in that period.
Inside the NNS newsroom: We are hiring a criminal justice reporter
If you care passionately about informing readers about how the criminal justice system impacts communities of color, then the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service wants to hear from you. We seek a reporter dedicated to rigorous, evidence-based reporting as we attempt to cover the complexities of the criminal justice system and...
Here’s what you need to know to get a landlord to make repairs
Whether it’s a broken heater or problems with water or mold, your landlord is required to fix it. But if that’s not happening, here are a few ways to go about getting your repairs done. Get it in writing. First, put the request for service (or repair/or complaint)...
As Midwest summers get hotter, Milwaukee’s most at risk have an unmet need: air conditioning
It was only 10 a.m. and already above 80 degrees as Freda Wright walked down a residential block of Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, clutching a clipboard. Sweat beaded on her forehead as she navigated creaky front gates and porch steps during a scorching mid-July week. Most people answered their door...
Cooling assistance is scarce in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin. But here are some options.￼￼
The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program will not offer utility assistance until Oct. 1, but residents can still apply beforehand to gain faster access to aid during the winter. Here are some other resources that might help. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides qualifying applicants up to 18 months...
We’ve updated our guide to getting free and affordable meals
Here’s what you need to know if you are looking for free or low-cost food in Milwaukee. Food pantry hours can vary from day to day, especially during the holidays and with COVID-19 cases rising over the past few weeks. If you are looking for a food pantry, take a look at the resources below or call the pantry you want to visit beforehand.
Vivent Health expands to meet increased need for HIV care
Vivent Health’s HIV treatment efforts will get a major boost next year with the opening of an expanded clinic in Milwaukee. The nonprofit organization, which has branches in several states, including 10 offices in Wisconsin, is moving its main clinic, currently located at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., to 1311 N. 6th St. in downtown Milwaukee.
New program helps families that encounter Child Protective Services
The Stronger Families Milwaukee program is in its infancy but its goals are ambitious. It collaborates with agencies to make sure families that attract the attention of Milwaukee Child Protective Services get the help they need. Community Advocates Public Policy Institute launched the program in April under a five-year contract...
