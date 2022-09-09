ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

NNS on ‘Lake Effect’: 5 things to do this September in Milwaukee neighborhoods

NNS’ Sam Woods joined WUWM 89.7-FM, Milwaukee’s NPR and Joy Powers of “Lake Effect” for the September installment of our monthly “5 Things” feature. This month includes the Silver City International Festival; Music on the Beerline; a live reading of the upcoming play “Where did we sit on the bus?” and a showing of the new documentary, “The Rebellious Life of Rosa Parks,”; the “See Me Because” art show; and the Stop the Violence Walk/Run for Peace.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Development teams announced for Homes MKE Initiative

MILWAUKEE – The Department of City Development (DCD) is announcing the development teams selected to participate in the Homes MKE initiative. Through a competitive RFP process, these development teams will work with DCD and community partners to renovate vacant City-owned residential properties that will help build stronger neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Mayor Cavalier Johnson praises $3.2 million from U.S. Department of Commerce to spur business growth in Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson is praising the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) for...
WISN

Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
CBS 58

Man killed in late-night Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night. Police say the shooting happened on W. Lisbon Ave. near N. Ripon Pl. at 11:35 p.m. on September 6. A 50-year-old man died on the scene despite...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Nearly half of all guns seized by Milwaukee police since 2020 come from 5 North and Northwest side ZIP code areas

The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest side ZIP code areas. These ZIP codes – 53206, 53209, 53218, 53216 and 53210 – were the top five in the number of guns confiscated and represent 47% of all such confiscations in that period.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

