Vanderbilt football vs. Wake Forest: Scouting report, score prediction

Vanderbilt football hasn't started 3-0 since 2017. That year, the Commodores beat a then-ranked Kansas State in Nashville in their third contest of the season.

This year, Vanderbilt (2-0) has a similar opportunity with No. 21 Wake Forest (1-0) visiting Saturday (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network). The Demon Deacons won 11 games last year; a victory would be a positive sign for second-year coach Clark Lea's rebuild.

Here are three things to know about the matchup:

Wake Forest has a Vanderbilt transfer

Safety Brendon Harris transferred to Wake Forest in the offseason after spending four seasons with the Commodores. According to Lea, he is still on good terms with Harris and even recommended him to coach Dave Clawson when he was looking for a new destination.

Harris got into the rotation in the Demon Deacons' opening game against VMI and made three tackles.

More depth on offense

Several of the depth players on offense who were injured when Vanderbilt beat Elon last week should be available.

Lea said Thursday that running back Rocko Griffin and wide receiver Quincy Skinner are expected to play and center Julian Hernandez was a game-time decision. On defense, linebacker Errington Truesdell and defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara are expected to play, but defensive linemen Daevion Davis, Devin Lee and Brayden Bapst are not.

Running back Patrick Smith, cornerback Trudell Berry and receivers Gamarion Carter and Daveon Walker are also not available.

More freshmen expected to play

Vanderbilt's depth chart included more players than previous weeks, with many of those newly included players freshmen. Lea has said throughout the week that he wants more rotation against Wake Forest to prevent fatigue.

Freshmen seeing time in the game is more of a when than an if at this point.

"I think position by position, it depends (when we play freshmen)," Lea said Thursday. "What is the distance between the starter in the number two or ... number three. If that margin is small, then you're going to get them in early and often. And you're going to play a true rotation. If it's a greater distance, then you're going to pick and choose a couple of series. And usually those series will be longer fields and areas where you can afford to to spell the starter without compromising the structure or the integrity of what we're trying to do."

Score prediction

Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 31: Vanderbilt will hang in there for a while but ultimately won't be able to score enough to keep up with the Demon Deacons' potent offense.

