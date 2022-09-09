ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbase 1552 Comics a hub for sci-fi and superheroes in Franklin

By Cole Villena, Nashville Tennessean
 6 days ago
Judd Bazzel has collected comics since he was a kid.

Years later, his hobby is a business. Bazzel is the owner of Starbase 1552 Comics, a family-friendly Franklin business which holds thousands of pages that depict epic heroes, cunning villains and fantastical worlds. Grand, colorful struggles between good and evil.

The comic book shop, located at 401 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 115-A in Franklin, has been a hub for Franklin's sci-fi, superhero and fantasy lovers — budding comic collectors and longtime fans — since opening in 2015.

The shop is also a weekly haunt for readers hoping to stay up-to-date with the latest Marvel, DC and Dark Horse lovers and sells action figures, posters and art, Funko vinyl figurines and a host of other perfectly geeky accessories.

On lofty shelves, the shop stocks graded copies of rare comic books, from 1974's The Amazing Spider-Man #129 — known for introducing Marvel's popular antihero, The Punisher — to limited edition and signed printings of recent titles. For those looking to sell issues from their own collection, the shop also provides appraisal and consignment services.

