Alex Jahangir's lessons from COVID: Ignore the bullies and leave no one behind | Opinion

Dr. Alex Jahangir was the head of the Metro Nashville COVID-19 Task Force and is director of the division of orthopedic trauma at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

I was bullied in elementary and middle school. In Nashville in the 1980s, I was the kid with the weird name from Iran, then considered America’s worst enemy. And I didn’t even own a pair of Air Jordans, the cool kids’ shoe of choice, which my parents had neither the money nor the inclination to buy for my brother and me.

As I stepped up in March 2020 to lead the Metro Nashville COVID-19 Task Force and help shepherd my hometown through a monumental crisis for which there were no easy answers or easy exit, I became aware that the country had become one big schoolyard playground.

Bullies seemed to be everywhere; social media gave them a platform to virtually arm-twist and intimidate anyone they wanted at any time of day or night—and seemingly without consequence.

How Nashville's Black leaders taught me resilience

Yet I realized something else after I accepted the volunteer position as head of the Task Force. I joined forces on a daily basis with Mayor John Cooper and his team, Metro Fire Chief William Swann, Dr. James Hildreth of Meharry Medical College, and Dr. Adrienne Battle of MNPS and the school board, among many others.

None of these leaders ever folded or allowed divisiveness to dissuade them from taking responsibility and making tough decisions regardless of the fallout. All of them just wanted to make life better for the people they serve. When it came to serving the residents of Nashville, they wasted as little time as possible worrying about or kowtowing to bullies.

Many of them, it soon dawned on me, also happened to be African Americans. Most of the advice I received for how to move past my frustrations and handle adversity was their advice. Most of the actions that revealed to me a brand of leadership selfless enough to rise above criticism and setbacks were their actions.

The typical American story is the story I am proud to call my own — the immigrant escapes oppression, works hard and rises up in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

The African American story is the opposite. It is the story of a civilization that has survived despite slavery, segregation, forced experimentation, redlining, community destruction, and systemic injustice.

I am reminded of other ancient civilizations, like the one I was born into, that have seen too much war, invasion, disease, and disaster over the course of centuries to leave anyone to fend for themselves.

Is it any wonder that many of the heroes of the war against COVID in Nashville are products of African American culture? It also leaves no one behind, no matter what the future holds. And it is a culture worth emulating as we face another fall and winter with COVID threatening to shape-shift once again and other diseases, such as monkeypox, looming.

We must treat each other with respect

I don’t know what’s in store for our city or our country, but I have faith in our capacity to do whatever we set our minds to. I have seen us in action. We overcame impossible challenges in Nashville.

We overcame them nationally. We can do it again. But in the face of the unknown we must also resolve to endure with all the grace we can muster, no matter what our backgrounds, economic circumstances or political beliefs.

Whether we consider ourselves leaders or not, we must hold our families close and treat one another with respect and compassion. We must care more about others than ourselves.

We must leave the bullies on the playground. And we must leave no one behind.

