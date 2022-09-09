Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley
Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family. The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died. Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake...
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paralyzing Polio Forces New York To Declare State Of Emergency
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over polio, which is spreading across New York State. “On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett stated. “I...
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30 am on Sunday....
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley
You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0