Ulster County, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley

Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
PEEKSKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center

When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley

New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS

A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?

A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley

You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer

A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

