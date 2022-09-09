Read full article on original website
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A teenage girl from Des Moines has been sentenced to five years of probation and deferred judgment for killing a 37-year-old man who allegedly raped her multiple times. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she fatally stabbed Zachary Brooks after she says he assaulted her again. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury. Because Lewis was convicted of a felony, she was also ordered to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to Brooks’ family. Her attorney protested forcing her to pay the family of her alleged rapist, but Judge David Porter said state law makes no exceptions.
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers
An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
Former SBL star Foley named DII National Player of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton standout Kenzie Foley has been named the AVCA DII National Player of the Week. Foley hit .644 for St. Cloud State during the week, as they swept both Mary and Minot State, while averaging 5.92 points and 5.50 kills per set. View the complete release...
Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
'I'm disappointed for the voters:' Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
