Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Wood River home damaged by fire
The cause of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Wood River remains under investigation. Wood River fire crews and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Esther just after 3:15pm to the initial report of a grass fire but soon determined it was actually the home. A box...
advantagenews.com
Man injured while trimming tree
A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
advantagenews.com
Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton
One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
2 persons of interest identified after man, 46, killed in House Springs
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified two persons of interest after a man was killed in House Springs Tuesday night. Investigators said Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs, died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill around 8:45 p.m. The...
KSDK
Deadly crash closes all northbound I-55 lanes Tuesday night
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Arnold, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed there were two fatalities in the crash.
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
advantagenews.com
Alton to negotiate with Honke Properties to manage marina
Parrot Pointe Marine has operated the Alton Marina for 15 years, but its contract expires at the end of March. The Alton City Council is looking toward the future and has authorized the mayor and appropriate city officials to initiate negotiations with Honke Properties for the purpose of finalizing a management contract.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Bunker Hill Post Office vandalized
The Bunker Hill Post Office was damaged over the weekend, believed to have happened during Bunker Hill Fall Fest sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The Bunker Hill Police Department is not currently investigating the incident, as they do not believe this to be an attempted burglary. Police...
advantagenews.com
Cottage Hills man arrested in drug bust
A Cottage Hills man is charged with a number of drug offenses following a bust Tuesday evening. St about 5:30pm the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street. David M. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
Man kicks door open in University City home invasion, family escapes
A University City family escaped their home safely after a man kicked open a door during a home invasion last weekend.
advantagenews.com
Eldon Heaton
Eldon C. Heaton, 77, went to be with the Father at 12:01 pm, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Born September 29, 1944 in Springfield, MO, he was the son of Louis and May Belle (Goodnight) Heaton. Eldon served in the U.S. Army and Air Force retiring...
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
Amber Alert canceled, police say girl is with people she knows
FERGUSON, Mo. — An Amber Alert issued late Tuesday night has been canceled after police determined she is with people she knows and is no longer in danger. A woman was seen leading the 12-year-old girl by the arm into a minivan outside Ferguson Middle School at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
Arnold man is arrested for allegedly shooting, killing House Springs man in his own home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An Arnold man was arrested for murder Wednesday, Sept. 14 after another man was shot and killed in his own home less than 24 hours earlier. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, several people called 911 at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 to report shots fired on Mockingbird Hill. Moments later, a call came in reporting someone had been shot.
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
advantagenews.com
Mary Jane Theisen
Mary Jane Theisen, 71, died at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 27, 1951 in Richmond Heights, MO, she was the daughter of William and Edna (Coleman) Boekesch. Surviving is her daughter, Jessica Spring Inniss, of St. Louis, MO, and her sister, Jeanne (Kirchman) Clark, of Freeburg, IL., as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Kevin Neil Theisen, her sister, Kay Suzanne (Kirchman) Walt, of St. Louis, MO, and her brother, Robert William Boekesch, of St. Louis, MO. Information regarding the time and place of the memorial service is still pending. Online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
KSDK
2 children shot, injured near Fairground Park, police say
Both children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting.
Comments / 0