Choosing a side: Two lessons in pigskin prognostication

Unwritten rules and family ties.

Those are the lessons of today’s high school football predictions.

Let’s start with those unwritten rules.

Ben Scully is an up-and-coming young football player at Flat Rock. Coaches for the Rams take advantage of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s "Fifth-Quarter Rule" to get him some playing time in varsity games.

That rule allows players to play a total of five quarters each week in the varsity and junior varsity games combined.

Scully got on the field for the first half last week against Airport, but that was enough to violate the cardinal rule of football.

NEVER HIT THE SPORTSWRITER.

I was on the sidelines shooting a video of the game when Scully was returning a kickoff. I apparently chose the wrong side of the field for my filming foray and we wound up in the same place at the same time.

That was not a good for me. He had on a helmet and pads and was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Luckily the blow was glancing, but I am sure when head coach Buck Reaume and the rest of the coaching staff saw the play on film, they reinforced to Scully after the game that you risk not getting your name in the paper if you take out the sportswriter.

On my part, I should have known better. I’ve been doing this nearly three times as long as Ben has been on this planet.

But I wanted a good video and I kind of got it.

Anyone who has ever been upset about something I have written probably wants to go to our website and see it. To paraphrase what they used to say in the old Timex ads, “I took a lick and kept on filming.”

Now, on to the family ties.

First cousins Tristan and Blake Philbeck likely will face some collisions more violent than Ben and I had Friday night when St. Mary Catholic Central visits Airport.

Tristan is a sophomore who is a starting defensive tackle for Airport and Blake is a senior who starts for SMCC.

Like me with my camera, Philbeck family members will also have to choose their side of the field. They are toying with the idea of moving from one side to the other depending on who is winning.

Who will win that game?

That’s a good question.

I have no idea. But I don’t think readers will allow me to skip picking that game in my predictions column. So, I guess it’s time to stop rambling about unwritten rules and family ties and get down to the prognostications.

Last week I was just 7-4, giving me a 18-6 record (.750) for the first two weeks of the season.

Here is a look at Week 3.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Dexter (2-0) at Bedford (2-0): Bedford looked really fast last week in the first game on its new turf. I am sure the Mules will be speedy again this week, but not as fast as Big 10 recruits Cole Cabana (Michigan) and Brennan Parachek (MSU) at … DEXTER.

Dundee (2-0) at Blissfield (1-1): Both teams are coming off impressive wins. Blissfield knocked off Sand Creek, but I was more impressed with a dominating victory over Livonia Clarenceville by … DUNDEE.

Fremont (Ind.) (2-1) at Erie Mason (2-0): Fremont is coming a long way to play Mason. And, after a forfeit win last week, they have been waiting a long time to get back on the field at … MASON.

Allen Park (2-0) at Gibraltar Carlson (2-0): This game was supposed to be played at Allen Park, but renovations to its field have not yet been completed. Lately, it hasn’t seemed to matter where this game has been played. Carlson lost twice last season and it has been since 2018 that the Marauders have tasted victory against … ALLEN PARK.

Ida (0-2) at Clinton (2-0): What a brutal start for Ida and the Blue Streaks are only halfway through it. Ida opened with a strong Airport team, then lost to a Whiteford squad that finished in the state semifinals last year. Next week Ida takes on defending state champion Hudson before this week’s tussle at … CLINTON.

Detroit Loyola (0-2) at Whiteford (2-0): Speaking of rough schedules, Loyola has played traditional power Detroit Country Day and defending Division 5 state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central already this season. Be careful Bobcats, this isn’t a normal 0-2 team is coming to … WHITEFORD.

Monroe (1-1) at AA Skyline (0-2): Monroe got a much-needed win last week, its first under new coach Dave Mifsud. This one is much needed, too, with Saline on the schedule next. Make it happen … MONROE.

New Boston Huron (1-1) at Riverview (2-0): Huron also got a much-needed win last week, its first under new coach Tom Hoover. If Hoover could pull this off, he might be elected mayor of New Boston. I don’t even think they have a mayor of New Boston, but they might create one for the Huron coach that beats … RIVERVIEW.

Flat Rock (1-1) at Jefferson (1-1): Jefferson has a commanding 24-22-1 record in games between these two schools since 1950. But did you know that the last four meetings have gone to … FLAT ROCK.

Grosse Ile (2-0) at Milan (1-1): Milan got tripped up last week by New Boston Huron. It probably hasn’t been a fun week of practice for the Big Reds, who have a strong football tradition. You have to go back to 2014 to find the last time they dropped back-to-back Huron League games at … MILAN.

SMCC (0-2) at Airport (2-0): Someone told me that St. Mary Catholic Central (or Monroe Catholic Central before it) had never started a season 0-2 before. I couldn’t believe it, so I checked. It's true dating back to 1950. In both 1964 and 1976 the Falcons opened with a tie then lost their next two games. That was their worst previous start. I think there is too much pride for an 0-3 start at … SMCC.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Summerfield (1-1) at St. Charles (1-1): Summerfield is going to be on the bus for more than two hours Saturday to get to St. Charles. Save the stop in Frankenmuth for a chicken dinner until AFTER the game … SUMMERFIELD.