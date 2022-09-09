Indianola Football Hosts Pella in Non-District Matchup, Cross Country Competes at Marshalltown, Girls Swimming Defeats Perry

The Indianola boys golf team placed third in Ames Monday, while the girls cross country team also earned a third place finish and the boys a ninth place finish at Ballard. The Indians boys golf squad was competing against many of the state’s best at Veenker Golf Course, with the team led by Tyler Santi who shot a 75 to place 6th, Jackson Overton shot a 77 to earn a 12th place finish, while Preston Bily and Jackson Buchanan each carded 79’s. Overton tells KNIA Sports the Indians are dangerous this year because they do not only push other teams with their depth, they push each other each and every day and that takes the pressure off of them. They will next golf Friday in Marshalltown.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO