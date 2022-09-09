ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US Stocks Look Poised To End Week On High Note As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Intel, T-Mobile In Focus

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1QPw_0hoQpnqG00

U.S. stocks are looking to close out the week on a firm note, with the major index futures pointing to a moderately higher start on Friday.

The major U.S. averages went about in a listless manner on Thursday before a late-hour buying surge helped the indices to close firmly in the green. Financial and healthcare stocks led the gains of the session, while communications, consumer staples and utility stocks bucked the uptrend.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s fixation on inflation fighting supported bond yields and, in turn, the financial stocks.

Analysts are divided over whether the market has hit a bottom. Big short fame Michael Burry and Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd are among those who have recently predicted more pain for the markets in the months ahead.

The S&P 500 Index is now back above 4,000 for the first time this month and appears on track to snap a three-week losing streak.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Tuesday

Index Performance (+/-)

Value

Nasdaq Composite +0.60%

11,862.13

S&P 500 Index +0.66%

4,006.18

Dow Industrials +0.61%

31,774.52

U.S. Futures' Performance On Wednesday During Premarket Session

Index Performance (+/-)

Nasdaq 100 Futures +1.13%

S&P 500 Futures +0.87%

Dow Futures +0.75%

R2K Futures +0.77%

In premarket trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was rising 0.87% to $403.88 and the Invesco QQQ TrustQQQ was moving up 1.13% to $303.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On the economic front, two Fed speeches scheduled for the day will likely be on investors’ radar. Fed board member Christopher Waller and Kansas Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George are scheduled to speak on the economic outlook at 12 p.m. ET.

Stocks In Focus:

  • Intel Corporation INTC is in the spotlight as President Joe Biden is expected to attend the company’s Ohio microchip plant ground-breaking ceremony.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS shares are moving after the company announced a $14 billion stock buyback program.
  • Retailer Zumiez, Inc. ZUMZ is pulling back sharply in reaction to its quarterly results released late Thursday.
  • Supermarket chain Kroger Co. KR is scheduled to release its earnings report ahead of the market open.

Crude, Global Markets

Crude oil futures are higher for a second straight session, although they are trading way off the year’s high of $123.18 a barrel. A barrel of WTI crude was at $84.75, up about 1.45%.

The Asian markets were in a sea of green, with the positive lead from Wall Street inspiring an across-the-board rally. Softer-than-expected inflation data out of China also helped sentiment. The South Korean market was closed for the Thanksgiving Day public holiday.

With the European Central Bank decision in the rearview now, investors in Europe were sending the major averages from the region sharply higher.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
STOCKS
nationalinterest.org

The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future

Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#T Mobile Us#Stock#S P 500#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fed#Guggenheim#Dow Industrials 0 61#Dow Futures 0 75#Spdr#Etf Trust Spy#The Invesco Qqq Trustqqq
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy