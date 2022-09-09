Read full article on original website
City of St. Elmo also has police agreement with Ramsey
On Monday, the Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo officially signed an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. And, St. Elmo also has an agreement with the Village of Ramsey. St. Elmo Mayor Kim Baron says their agreement with Ramsey is a little different.
Brownstown and St. Elmo reach intergovernmental agreement which will provide police protection for Brownstown
The Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo have reached an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. Under the agreement, the Village of Brownstown will contribute $36,000 per year to St. Elmo’s budget and also will lease St. Elmo their squad car for use. And, then the City of St. Elmo will give Brownstown 20+ hours per week of police coverage. Brownstown Village President Ginny Wilber says this is certainly a benefit for Brownstown.
Vandalia man charged with Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property
A Vandalia man has been charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count for an alleged attempted burglary. 36 year old Anthony M. Scholes has been charged with Attempted Burglary, which is a Class 3 Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information in the attempted burglary charge says Scholes is alleged to have entered a residence in the 1000 block of West Edwards Street in Vandalia and the Criminal Damage to Property charge says he is alleged to have damaged a garage door and front door at the same residence.
Two individuals charged in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
Man in Custody After Couple Found Dead In Springfield Home
(Springfield, IL) — One man is in custody after a Springfield couple was found dead over the weekend in their home. Authorities say the bodies of John and Gloria Norgaard were discovered shot to death Sunday inside a home in the 500 block of Southwind Road. Yesterday, a vehicle wanted in their deaths was located in Benld, Illinois. A man in the vehicle, Mark Crites Junior, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant issued in Sangamon County. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail on one-million-dollars bond.
Mary Anna Elizabeth Crawford
Mary Anna Elizabeth Crawford, 99, of Effingham, Illinois, formerly of Vandalia, Illinois passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare in Effingham, IL. Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Tom Goodell officiating. Burial...
