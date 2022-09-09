The Knoxville Volleyball Squad will try to get pointed in the right direction tonight with the chance to play four matches in Des Moines as the Panthers travel to the Des Moines Christian Quad. Knoxville plays Pella Christian, the host Lions, Newton, and Southeast Warren. The Panthers have been in a bit of a tailspin lately standing at 6-4 going 2-4 since a 4-0 start to the season. Junior defensive specialist Lexi Koons tells KNIA/KRLS Sports after Tuesday’s loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, everyone made a commitment to reset and get back to playing the way they started the season.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO