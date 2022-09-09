Read full article on original website
Knoxville Volleyball Will Head To DSM Christian For Four Matches
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad will try to get pointed in the right direction tonight with the chance to play four matches in Des Moines as the Panthers travel to the Des Moines Christian Quad. Knoxville plays Pella Christian, the host Lions, Newton, and Southeast Warren. The Panthers have been in a bit of a tailspin lately standing at 6-4 going 2-4 since a 4-0 start to the season. Junior defensive specialist Lexi Koons tells KNIA/KRLS Sports after Tuesday’s loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, everyone made a commitment to reset and get back to playing the way they started the season.
Knoxville Volleyball Falls To EBF, Cross Country Runs At Oskaloosa
In a battle of top 15 ranked teams, the Class 2A #3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets defeated class 4A #14 Knoxville 3-1 last night in volleyball action. The Rockets took advantage of several Knoxville errors in the first set to win 25-19, but Knoxville fired right back in set two winning 26-24, but EBF dominated set three 25-14 and closed out a wild set four 25-23 as neither team led by more than two points the entire set. Knoxville players Anna Buttell and Lexi Koons tell KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a matter of EBF getting Knoxville in scramble mode and not responding.
Pleasantville Volleyball Goes 1-1 at Southeast Warren Triangular
The Pleasantville volleyball team traveled to Milo Tuesday night and went 1-1 in the Southeast Warren Triangular. The Trojans swept Wayne in their first match of the night 25-10, 25-17. Ending the triangular, Pleasantville was swept by the host Warhawks, with both sets ending in a 25-15 score. Trojans’ head coach Joel Allman said that he was happy with the focus and execution his team had in the win against Wayne. Allman added that while his team fell short against a good Southeast Warren squad, he believes this group is capable of competing with good teams on a consistent basis.
Pella Christian Cross Country and Volleyball Back in Action Tonight
Following their competitions on Tuesday, it’ll be a quick turnaround for the Pella Christian cross country and volleyball squads as both teams are back in action tonight. The Eagles cross country squads runs in the Lynnville-Sully Invitational, while the volleyball team competes in the Des Moines Christian volleyball tournament.
Late Model Nationals Have a Three Day Run
The 18th Annual Knoxville Late Model Nationals will be held September 15th through the 17th. The Saturday night main event will be 75 laps. Mike Marlar from Winfield, Tennessee is the defending champion. The Thursday and Friday Preliminary Features will pay $7,000 to win. The Saturday main event winner will...
Pella Fall Sports Update – 9-15-2022
The NCMP Aquagirls were back at home Tuesday, hosting Oskaloosa and winning 112 to 39. Pella Senior Swimmer Maylei Ruggles was part of a pair of runner up relays, including the 200 Meter Freestyle (29.35 split on 2:00.22 relay) and 200 Meter Medley (28.58 split on 2:18.91 relay), and Freshman Evelyn Munk was on the winning 200 Freestyle Relay (30.41 split on 1:59.51 relay) and the runner up 400 Freestyle Relay (1:11.85 split on 4:33.76 relay). Ellie Wogen was on a fourth place varsity relay in the 200 Medley (39.52 split on 2:34.75 relay) and won the JV 400 Freestyle race (5:57.92). Click here for full results. The NCMP Aquagirls return to action at the Tiger Tanker on September 24th, before senior night on Tuesday, September 27th.
Central Surges Past Monmouth in Women’s Soccer Match
Surpassing its season total goals in one match, the Central College women’s soccer team was victorious 5-0 at Monmouth College Wednesday afternoon. The Dutch (2-2-1) returned several key pieces to its lineup after a rash of early injuries. A front-loaded schedule in terms of tough opponents prepared the team for its meeting with the Scots (1-4-0).
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Falls To Murray
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad struggled to get going on Tuesday at Murray and fell in three sets 25-21, 25-15, and 25-12. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports her players never got into a groove and did not do enough to pull out a win. Kianna Jackson had five kills, while Brooklyn Metz had eight digs and Summer Karpan went 9/9 serving with two aces. Melcher-Dallas connotes its busy week with the Saints Invitational on Saturday which will take place at Southeast Warren High School.
Late Model Nationals Start Tonight At Knoxville Raceway
The 18th Running of the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals starts tonight at the Knoxville Raceway. This will be the final event of the season at Knoxville. The format is similar to the sprint car Nationals in August where drivers will time trial, race in heats and mains to score points with a perfect score of 500. All drivers entered will run both tonight and Friday night to set up the races for championship night on Saturday. Hot Laps are scheduled to get underway at 6:45.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Knoxville Volleyball – September 14, 2022
While the sledding has been a little tough for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad lately, the Panthers are still hard at work looking for their goals. Anna Buttell and Lexi Koons talked with Derek Cardwell on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS. Podcast: Play...
Melcher-Dallas Falls On The Road At Seymour
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad lost to Seymour in four sets last night. The Saints won the first set 25-to-23 but lost the next three 25-19, 25-19, and 25-17. Summer Karpan had a good night serving going 17/18 with four aces while Gabby Overgaard had eight kills and five blocks and Kasyn Reed had 12 digs. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports serving was on but defensively her team could not consistent enough and they had taken many hitting errors. The Saints travel to Murray tonight.
Simpson Women’s Soccer, Volleyball Fall
The Simpson Storm women’s soccer team fell just short of Augustana Wednesday evening 2-1, while the volleyball squad was swept against the Prairie Wolves of Nebraska Wesleyan in the American Rivers Conference opener. The soccer squad fell behind 2-0 in the first helf, then nearly completed the comeback with...
Norwalk netters sweep Newton; cross country teams place high at Valley
The Norwalk volleyball team stayed unbeaten in Little Hawkeye Conference play Tuesday night while the Warrior cross country teams both placed in the top three at West Des Moines Valley. Junior outside hitter Noelle Sutcliffe enjoyed a huge game at the net as the Warrior volleyball team notched a road...
Indianola Girls Swimming Hosts Dowling
The Indianola girls swimming team hosts Dowling Catholic at their home pool at the Indianola YMCA this afternoon, matching up with the second ranked team in the state. The Indians are 2-1 in dual meets this year, defeating Perry twice and dropping a close matchup with Southeast Polk, and will look to see where they stand among the state’s best as state qualifiers are just a month away.
Area Cross Country Teams Run at Pleasantville Invitational
Three area cross country teams ran at the Pleasantville Cross Country Invitational on Monday as runners from Pleasantville, PCM, and Melcher-Dallas all competed. In the girls race PCM placed fifth with a team score of 123 points, while Pleasantville came in eighth place with 201 points. Individually, the Mustangs were led by a fourth-place effort by Abi Teeter (21:13.61) and a 19th place finish by Reagan Vannoy (22:47.12). Sophia Mason was the top girl’s runner for Trojans, who came in 29th place (23:47.82), with Kyleigh McConnell not far behind in 32nd place (24:04.50). Melcher-Dallas’ two girls runners Hailey Stegman (24:40.78) and Addison Wadle (25:14.63) came in 40th and 48th respectively.
Twin Cedars Sails By Moulton-Udell In Three Sets
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad dominated Moulton-Udell in three sets on Monday night 25-14, 25-11 and 25-14. Rylee Dunkin had 18 assists while Sophie Lyle had eight kills, six digs and five aces. Jillian French was able to get five kills, three digs, and 11 aces with Cristen Durian three kills and a solo block. The Sabers are now 5-2 and are off until Saturday at the Cardinal Invitational.
Errors Cost Central in Volleyball Loss; Central Football’s Bannister Receives Another Honor
The Grinnell College volleyball team swept Central College 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in a midweek non-conference tilt Tuesday night. The Dutch (3-3) committed a total of 42 errors in the loss, including 17 attack errors. In the serve game, Central had 12 service errors and eight reception errors. Outside hitter Natalie...
Twin Cedars Cross Country Runs At Lynnville-Sully
The Twin Cedars Cross Country Squads will head to Lynnville-Sully today for a meet. On Tuesday the girls, for the first time this season, were able to have enough runners to score in a meet where they finished 12th at Oskaloosa led by Rylee Dunkin, who won the individual race. Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Dunkin is the undisputed leader of the team, and she takes that role seriously.
Sigrist leads Norwalk golfers to 7th at Turk Bowman Invite
Led by Grady Sigrist’s seventh-place round of 76 and Braden Nicholson’s 77, the Norwalk boys golf team finished seventh out of 17 teams in Monday’s Turk Bowman Invite at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Johnston won the team title with an even 300, leading a pack...
Dunkin’s 1st Place At Oskaloosa Leads Twin Cedars Cross Country
For the first time this season, the Twin Cedars Girls Cross Country Squad had enough runners to score. The Sabers placed 12th overall led by Rylee Dunkin, who won the individual race in a tough field. Her time of 20:25 was four seconds ahead of 2nd place. On the boys side, Noah Fee placed 79th in the time of 25:16. Twin Cedars will be at the Lynnville-Sully Invitational on Thursday.
